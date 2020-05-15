Log in
BitAngels Philadelphia to Host First Virtual Blockchain Investor and Pitch Event

05/15/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Philadelphia, PA, May 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireBitAngels Philadelphia, a digital currency investor network to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem in Philadelphia, has announced their first virtual event will take place May 19, 2020. Registration information can be found here.

Confirmed presenters include:

“The Philadelphia blockchain and technology community remains engaged in these challenging times and we look forward to hosting our first virtual BitAngels blockchain pitch event to expand collaboration between startups, investors, and enthusiasts on a global scale,” said Kirk Phillips, BitAngels Philadelphia City Leader and Managing Director at Global Crypto Advisors and Blockchain Catalytics. 

About BitAngels 

BitAngels (https://www.bitangels.network/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors the unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

About Global Crypto Advisors

Global Crypto Advisors is a boutique crypto CPA firm specializing in virtual accounting and tax department solutions for startups and businesses in the blockchain and crypto space. In addition, Blockchain Catalytics bridges tokenization and blockchain with real world projects to increase the value proposition of carbon credits and insurance wrapped security tech for example. 

Contact:

Kirk Phillips

Managing Director, CPA

Global Crypto Advisors

kirk@globalcryptoadvisors.io



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
