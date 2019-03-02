BitDeer.com : Launches New Mining Plans for BCH, LTC and ETH

BitDeer.com,
the leading computing power-sharing platform is now supporting mining
for BCH, LTC, and ETH. Users now have a variety of mining options to
select and can choose how to best utilize their rented computing power.
Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum sit in the very top of the coveted
“Top 100 Cryptocurrencies by Market Capitalization” according to
CoinMarketCap.com. These cryptocurrencies have remained relatively
stable in the top charts making their adoptability as a store of value
popular amongst the crypto community. BCH, LTC, and ETH all utilize
proof-of-work mining algorithms for verification, allowing opportunities
for computing power-sharing users.
In addition, after the Litecoin
Foundation revealed intentions to implement a MimbleWimble variant
of LTC which would provide the capability of private transactions
utilizing the LTC network, LTC price has increased over 12% within 24
hours, signaling an uptrend and confidence from investors and miners.
Sales of BitDeer.com’s LTC plans reached a shocking $300,000 within two
hours of the new offering.
“Officially launched three months ago, BitDeer.com’s BTC computing
power-sharing plans have gained immense popularity amongst global
individual miners. Meanwhile, we have learned about the ever-strong
demand for altcoins mining,” said Celine Lu, CEO of BitDeer.com. “To
better serve our global users, BitDeer.com is sparing no efforts to
bring more options, flexibility and higher profitability, allowing our
users to choose among various mining pools, numerous models of miner
hardware, and now even more coins other than Bitcoin.”
Flexible Service Endorsed by Top-Notch Partners
BitDeer.com has secured partnerships with four out of ten of the largest
mining pools: BTC.com, AntPool, Dpool, and ViaBTC. Users can choose to
be directly connected to one of the above pools, while switching between
different durations (short, mid, long-term), miner hardware models (S9,
S11/T11, S15/T15 plans), coins (BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH), and mining pools
(BTC.com, AntPool, Dpool and ViaBTC).
BitDeer.com is securing more key partnerships, including further
collaboration with connected mining farms in the US.
MissBitDeer Exclusive BCH Special Offer
BitDeer.com is partnering with BCH community to bring exciting
promotions, during which the platform will unveil a time-limited special
offer on the T15/120-day duration/10T plan.
Users can follow MissBitDeer (https://twitter.com/MissBitDeer)
to keep up with the latest updates from BitDeer.com and learn more about
the BCH mining plans special offer.
About BitDeer.com
BitDeer.com is the world’s leading computing power-sharing platform,
enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent,
reliable and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process
of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual
miners can enjoy the service with just one click.
