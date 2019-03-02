BitDeer.com : Launches New Mining Plans for BCH, LTC and ETH

BitDeer.com, the leading computing power-sharing platform is now supporting mining for BCH, LTC, and ETH. Users now have a variety of mining options to select and can choose how to best utilize their rented computing power.

Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum sit in the very top of the coveted “Top 100 Cryptocurrencies by Market Capitalization” according to CoinMarketCap.com. These cryptocurrencies have remained relatively stable in the top charts making their adoptability as a store of value popular amongst the crypto community. BCH, LTC, and ETH all utilize proof-of-work mining algorithms for verification, allowing opportunities for computing power-sharing users.

In addition, after the Litecoin Foundation revealed intentions to implement a MimbleWimble variant of LTC which would provide the capability of private transactions utilizing the LTC network, LTC price has increased over 12% within 24 hours, signaling an uptrend and confidence from investors and miners. Sales of BitDeer.com’s LTC plans reached a shocking $300,000 within two hours of the new offering.

“Officially launched three months ago, BitDeer.com’s BTC computing power-sharing plans have gained immense popularity amongst global individual miners. Meanwhile, we have learned about the ever-strong demand for altcoins mining,” said Celine Lu, CEO of BitDeer.com. “To better serve our global users, BitDeer.com is sparing no efforts to bring more options, flexibility and higher profitability, allowing our users to choose among various mining pools, numerous models of miner hardware, and now even more coins other than Bitcoin.”

Flexible Service Endorsed by Top-Notch Partners

BitDeer.com has secured partnerships with four out of ten of the largest mining pools: BTC.com, AntPool, Dpool, and ViaBTC. Users can choose to be directly connected to one of the above pools, while switching between different durations (short, mid, long-term), miner hardware models (S9, S11/T11, S15/T15 plans), coins (BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH), and mining pools (BTC.com, AntPool, Dpool and ViaBTC).

BitDeer.com is securing more key partnerships, including further collaboration with connected mining farms in the US.

MissBitDeer Exclusive BCH Special Offer

BitDeer.com is partnering with BCH community to bring exciting promotions, during which the platform will unveil a time-limited special offer on the T15/120-day duration/10T plan.

