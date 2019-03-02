Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BitDeer.com : Launches New Mining Plans for BCH, LTC and ETH

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/02/2019 | 07:19am EST

BitDeer.com, the leading computing power-sharing platform is now supporting mining for BCH, LTC, and ETH. Users now have a variety of mining options to select and can choose how to best utilize their rented computing power.

Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum sit in the very top of the coveted “Top 100 Cryptocurrencies by Market Capitalization” according to CoinMarketCap.com. These cryptocurrencies have remained relatively stable in the top charts making their adoptability as a store of value popular amongst the crypto community. BCH, LTC, and ETH all utilize proof-of-work mining algorithms for verification, allowing opportunities for computing power-sharing users.

In addition, after the Litecoin Foundation revealed intentions to implement a MimbleWimble variant of LTC which would provide the capability of private transactions utilizing the LTC network, LTC price has increased over 12% within 24 hours, signaling an uptrend and confidence from investors and miners. Sales of BitDeer.com’s LTC plans reached a shocking $300,000 within two hours of the new offering.

“Officially launched three months ago, BitDeer.com’s BTC computing power-sharing plans have gained immense popularity amongst global individual miners. Meanwhile, we have learned about the ever-strong demand for altcoins mining,” said Celine Lu, CEO of BitDeer.com. “To better serve our global users, BitDeer.com is sparing no efforts to bring more options, flexibility and higher profitability, allowing our users to choose among various mining pools, numerous models of miner hardware, and now even more coins other than Bitcoin.”

Flexible Service Endorsed by Top-Notch Partners

BitDeer.com has secured partnerships with four out of ten of the largest mining pools: BTC.com, AntPool, Dpool, and ViaBTC. Users can choose to be directly connected to one of the above pools, while switching between different durations (short, mid, long-term), miner hardware models (S9, S11/T11, S15/T15 plans), coins (BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH), and mining pools (BTC.com, AntPool, Dpool and ViaBTC).

BitDeer.com is securing more key partnerships, including further collaboration with connected mining farms in the US.

MissBitDeer Exclusive BCH Special Offer

BitDeer.com is partnering with BCH community to bring exciting promotions, during which the platform will unveil a time-limited special offer on the T15/120-day duration/10T plan.

Users can follow MissBitDeer (https://twitter.com/MissBitDeer) to keep up with the latest updates from BitDeer.com and learn more about the BCH mining plans special offer.

About BitDeer.com

BitDeer.com is the world’s leading computing power-sharing platform, enabling global users to mine cryptocurrencies in a transparent, reliable and convenient way. It saves users from the complicated process of purchasing, installing, and hosting mining machines. Individual miners can enjoy the service with just one click.

For more information, please visit https://www.BitDeer.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and VK.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:38aHSBC : Reputation takes long to build – more so in the banking sector
AQ
07:37aAMERICAN PACIFIC MINING : Announces Closing of Oversubscribed Private Placement
AQ
07:36aFORTRESS TRANSPORTATION AND INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTORS LLC : to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference
AQ
07:36aHUA MEDICINE : completes patient enrollment for Phase III monotherapy trial of dorzagliatin
AQ
07:36aDA LI CONSTRUCTION : Development USA, LLC and Realogics Sotheby`s International Realty Break Ground on 201-Unit KODA Condominiums in the Chinatown-International District;
AQ
07:36aVIRTU FINANCIAL : Completes Acquisition of ITG to Create Premier Agency and Broker Neutral Franchise
AQ
07:36aSURREY BANCORP : Reports 2018 Earnings of $5,101,935
AQ
07:36aGENEREX BIOTECHNOLOGY : Investor Conference Call Now Available Online
AQ
07:36aSINGLEPOINT : NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication on Significant Growth, Ample Resources Point Toward Bright Future in Solar Energy
AQ
07:36aXERIS PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
4ENDEAVOR BANK :'s Total Assets Grew 16% in the 4th Quarter
5ISHARES MSCI ACWI EX US INDEX FUND ( : WALL ST. WEEK AHEAD: U.S. stock reign may not last over other regions

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.