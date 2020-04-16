BitGo : Continues Expansion of Services, Launches Dashboard for Managing Digital Asset Portfolio Across Wallets and Exchanges

Acquisition of Lumina Provides Foundation for New Services, Demo Webinar on April 23

BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, today announced that it acquired Lumina, a comprehensive crypto-native financial platform, and has completed the first phase of product integration, expanding its services to give institutional investors a dashboard for managing, accounting, and tracking the entirety of their digital asset holdings and activities across wallets, exchanges, and service providers.

BitGo clients can now bring data from any exchange or wallet into the BitGo Portfolio dashboard for a consolidated view of their digital asset holdings and activity. BitGo Tax provides institutional investors with data analytics, tax, and reporting capabilities. These front-to-back office tools are designed specifically for digital assets so that institutional investors can see all holdings, track performance, and build reports to streamline operations and inform decision making. BitGo will host a webinar to showcase the new services on April 23.

“BitGo’s integration of Lumina’s Portfolio and Tax software is an industry game-changer,” said Mike Belshe, CEO, BitGo. “Clients have digital asset accounts across many exchanges and wallet providers, and that can lead to a fragmented or incomplete view of their digital asset holdings. BitGo clients now have a clear, intuitive dashboard with tax and reporting abilities, and these new services transform their ability to interact with digital assets."

Founded in 2018, Lumina was backed by top VCs Craft Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and Dragonfly Capital Partners. The company's employees have joined BitGo and Lumina CEO Chen Fang has been named Chief Product Officer, reporting to Mike Belshe, CEO.

“This acquisition was a natural fit because Lumina and BitGo share a common mission: to accelerate the institutional adoption of digital assets by building best-of-breed infrastructure and tools to bridge the gap between traditional finance and digital assets,” said Chen Fang, Chief Product Officer, BitGo. “We built Lumina to be the institutional operating system for digital assets, the first thing you look at in the morning and the last thing you check at night. BitGo Portfolio and BitGo Tax are only the beginning and we will be bringing more new services to market over the next several months.”

BitGo Portfolio

BitGo Portfolio transforms traditional wallet-related services and functionality with an institutional-grade portfolio management and accounting solution. Clients can now view, manage, and account for the entirety of their digital asset holdings across top exchanges, blockchain wallets, and service providers. After connecting their digital asset wallets and exchange accounts, clients can create a comprehensive view of their portfolio, automate bookkeeping, and create a structured, audit-ready record of their investment and activities. BitGo Portfolio supports more than 40 integration partners and 30 different types of transactions from digital asset purchases and sales to mining activity, forks, and loans.

BitGo Tax

BitGo Tax is an institutional-grade tax solution that is fully integrated with BitGo Portfolio. BitGo Tax provides the tax basis for resolved transactions and respective tax lots while BitGo Portfolio tracks and logs these activities to create an audit-ready system of record. BitGo Tax supports multiple tax lot identification methods, and provides realized gain and loss reports across all taxable events to support a variety of tax strategies.

Webinar

Join Chen Fang, BitGo’s Chief Product Officer, for a deep dive on BitGo Portfolio and BitGo Tax on April 23, 2020 at 11 AM EDT / 8 AM PDT.

Register at https://pages.bitgo.info/PortfolioWebinar.html. The webinar will be recorded and shared with all registrants.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with liquidity, custody, and security solutions. BitGo processes over 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and supports over 250 coins and tokens. BitGo’s customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo is backed by Craft Ventures, Digital Currency Group, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.

