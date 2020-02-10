Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BitGo : Expands Global Presence With Regulated Custody in Switzerland and Germany

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 08:01am GMT

BitGo, the leader in digital asset financial services, announced today that the company is expanding its global presence with new custodial entities in Switzerland and Germany. BitGo’s Swiss entity BitGo GmbH is a member of the Financial Services Standards Association (VQF), supervised by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). BitGo’s German entity, BitGo Deutschland GmbH, is currently providing custody services in Germany and will apply for regulatory approval when the application window opens in November 2020.

BitGo introduced the first regulated custodian purpose-built for digital assets in 2018 when it launched BitGo Trust Company in the United States and has seen strong adoption. Now, with these two new companies in Switzerland and Germany, BitGo clients can select the jurisdiction that is the best fit for their business.

“We saw a lot of demand in Europe last year and it was clear that clients there needed to be able to work with European based firms that were regulated within specific jurisdictions,” said Mike Belshe, CEO, BitGo. “Switzerland and Germany have both become important European centers for digital assets as well as for forward-thinking regulatory frameworks. Regulatory compliance is a prerequisite for our clients, and we have been impressed with the understanding and support of Swiss and German regulators.”

BitGo provides institutional clients with a comprehensive set of security, custody, and liquidity services for digital assets. BitGo clients are responsible for other parties’ assets, often operating in a fiduciary capacity, and that requires the highest levels of security and regulatory compliance. Built on BitGo’s pioneering multi-signature security, BitGo’s custody offerings are purpose-built for securing today’s digital assets. BitGo is focused on regulatory compliance corporate governance and was the first firm to announce SOC 2 Type 2 certification from a leading audit firm.

About BitGo

BitGo is the leader in digital asset financial services, providing institutional investors with security, custody, and liquidity solutions. BitGo processes over 20% of all global Bitcoin transactions, and supports over 250 coins and tokens. BitGo’s customer base includes the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. In 2018, it launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo is backed by Craft Ventures, Digital Currency Group, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Redpoint Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:33aZENITEL : WorkBoat of the Year
PU
03:33aTIANJIN JINRAN PUBLIC UTILITIES : Monthly update joint announcement pursuant to rule 3.7 of the takeovers code
PU
03:33aNASDAQ : Prepayments (CK93) - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
PU
03:33aNASDAQ : Prepayments (CK93) - Totalkredit A/S
PU
03:33aINDIANA RESOURCES : Appendix 3G – Executive Chair Options
PU
03:33aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Proposed Issue of Securities
PU
03:33aSITOY : Date of board meeting
PU
03:33aHAIER ELECTRONICS : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
03:33aNESTE OYJ : renewable products helped customers to reduce climate emissions globally by 9.6 million tons in 2019
PU
03:33aAIB : Irish banks slump after Sinn Fein's strong election show
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1The Global Partnership Against Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (NCP) Alliance Announces Formation With Royal En..
2SP CORPORATION LIMITED : CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF CESSATION::Cessation of Managing Director and Chief Executiv..
3FRASERS PROPERTY LIMITED : GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT::Sustainable Finance Framework of Frasers Property Australia P..
4HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK LIMITED : HONG KONG TELEVISION NETWORK : Business Update and Unaudited Operationa..
5THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES LTD : THORNEY OPPORTUNITIES : Daily share buy-back notice - Appendix 3E
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group