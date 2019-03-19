BitGo : Providing Multi-Signature Wallet and Custody for BCAP

BitGo, the market leader in digital asset financial services, today
announced support for the BCAP ERC-20 token from Blockchain Capital. In
addition to multi-signature wallet security, BitGo clients can custody
their BCAP assets with BitGo Trust Company, a qualified custodian that
provides compliant custody for security tokens.
“Security tokens are an increasingly important asset class for
institutional investors and BitGo is here to support them,” said Ben
Chan, Chief Technology Officer, BitGo. “As a qualified custodian, we
recognize how critical compliance is for our clients and we’re pleased
to be able to provide custody services that are compliant with
securities regulations. This is a major step forward for mainstream
adoption.”
Blockchain Capital pioneered the BCAP in April of 2017 when they
launched the world's first ever tokenized investment fund and by
extension the blockchain industry's very first security token. The BCAP
represents an indirect economic interest in the limited partnership
interest in the tokenized investment fund. Token holders benefit from
exposure to the underlying assets of the fund, which invests in the
digital assets and equity securities of some of the most recognized
emerging companies building blockchain and digital asset platforms. The
hallmark of the BCAP token is that holders are able to trade their
tokens on secondary trading platforms in a manner that is compliant with
applicable securities regulations, giving holders exposure to early
stage venture capital assets while also benefiting from the opportunity
for liquidity in those assets.
"We wanted to ensure that our custody solution for BCAP would be
completely secure while easy to manage", said Brad Stephens, Co-Founder
and Managing Partner of Blockchain Capital. "When we compared custody
offerings, BitGo's solution was far ahead of the other options in both
design and security, so we're excited to partner with them."
About BitGo
BitGo is the market leader in digital asset financial services,
providing institutional investors with security, compliance, custodial,
and liquidity solutions. BitGo is the world's largest processor of
on-chain bitcoin transactions, processing 15% of all global Bitcoin
transactions, and $15 billion per month across all cryptocurrencies. The
company supports over 100 coins and tokens, and has over $2 billion in
assets in wallet. BitGo’s customer base includes the world's largest
cryptocurrency exchanges and spans more than 50 countries. In 2018, it
launched BitGo Trust Company, the first qualified custodian
purpose-built for storing digital assets. BitGo is backed by Craft
Ventures, DCG, DRW, Galaxy Digital Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Redpoint
Ventures, and Valor Equity Partners.
About Blockchain Capital
Blockchain Capital was founded in 2013 with the mission of helping
entrepreneurs build world-class companies and projects based on
blockchain technology – providing founders with the tools they need to
succeed: capital, domain expertise, partnerships, recruiting and
strategy. Blockchain Capital is one of the oldest and most active
venture investors in the blockchain industry and has financed 75+
companies and projects since its inception. The company invests in both
equity and tokens and is a multi-stage investor. Blockchain Capital also
pioneered the world's first ever tokenized investment fund and by
extension the blockchain industry's very first security token, the BCAP,
which the company sold through a security token offering in April of
2017. The company’s view is that blockchain technology holds the promise
to disrupt legacy businesses and create whole new markets and business
models. Blockchain Capital believes its network of entrepreneurs,
investors, and advisors brings unrivaled resources to founders who want
to leverage blockchain technology to change the world in profound ways.
For more information, please email contact@blockchaincapital.com,
visit www.blockchaincaptal.com,
or call 415-677-5340
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190319005473/en/