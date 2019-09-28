Log in
BitHarp Brings a New Way of Mining Cryptocurrencies

09/28/2019 | 08:11am EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand, Sept. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The rapidly evolving global market for cryptocurrency is currently abuzz with the recent introduction of two extraordinarily designed mining rigs, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner from BitHarp Group Limited ( www.bitharp.com ). Instead of focusing only on highly proficient and technology savvy mining stalwarts, these two products were created to allow the casual enthusiasts as well as small-time miners to make their fortune out of crypto mining.

Over the years, cryptocurrency mining has seen serious improvements. However, owing to the highly technical nature of this domain, it had limited to no scope for people that are technologically challenged. BitHarp has already changed that perception by creating two rigs that are pre-configured and just needs to be plugged-in for an uncomplicated crypto mining experience.

Within less than a month in the market, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner have been used by many common users without any technical background to earn healthy returns on their investment. This has been made possible by the extraordinary hash power offered by the products. Also, with low energy-consumptions of 600W and 2400 W respectively, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner are now amongst the most energy-efficient mining hardware in the market.

Lyre Miner and Harp Miner can be used for mining Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dash with the following hash powers.

Lyre Miner: 335 TH/s for Bitcoin, 55 GH/s for Litecoin, 14 GH/s for Ethereum, and 9 TH/s for Dash

Harp Miner: 2000 TH/s for Bitcoin 300 GH/s for Litecoin, 75 GH/s for Ethereum, and 50 TH/s for Dash

The miners from BitHarp are suitable for use at home because they generate low amounts of heat as well as noise. Moreover, unlike hundreds of products in the market, Lyre Miner and Harp Miner do not need a huge space. BitHarp is currently running a 3 plus 1 one promotional campaign for both their products that will conclude on October 2.

To find out more about Lyre Miner and Harp Miner, please visit https://www.bitharp.com/

About BitHarp: BitHarp is a New Zealand based cryptocurrency manufacturer of the most high-performance and flexible Mining rigs built with the goal of making mining easier and more profitable for investors.

Media Contact 
Alexa Zimine 
alexa@bitharp.com 
+64 04 889 3268  

© GlobeNewswire 2019
