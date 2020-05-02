Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BitHull Announces Free Shipping for its Crypto Miners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/02/2020 | 08:50am EDT

Helsinki, Finland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 2, 2020) - Following the recent announcement of custom fee waiver, BitHull S.A (www.BitHull.com) has just announced free shipping for its crypto miners BH Miner and BH Miners Box. Both these miners were developed by BitHull utilizing the latest FPGA technology, to deliver unprecedented hash rates with relatively low power consumption. The introduction of 100% custom-fee waiver and free shipping will significantly enhance the profitability of the products.

Both BH Miner and BH Miners Box are capable of mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. While BH Miner is the company's basic mining rig ideally suited for the newbies, BH Miners Box offers tremendous profit potential by combing six BH Miner units. Both the products come pre-configured, and are equipped with silent fans that hold all the noise inside the case.

The larger of the two units from BitHull, BH Miners Box offers extraordinary hash rates of 2160 TH/s, 360 GH/s, 90 GH/s, and 18 MH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero respectively. Consuming power worth $285, it can generate monthly profits of around $8k, $19k, $26k, and $30k for the four coins in the same order as above.

"While designing our miners, it was our utmost priority to ensure profitability for our customers in whichever way we can," said Matias Milet, Vice President of BitHull S.A. "We are delighted to further enhance their profitability by eliminating the custom fee and shipping fee."

For more details, please visit https://www.bithull.com/

About BitHull : BitHull S.A is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/55299


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aDid You Acquire XENT Before August 1, 2018? Johnson Fistel Continues its Investigation of Intersect ENT, Inc.; Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses?
GL
09:09aTATNEFT : Russian oil output jumped to 11.35 million bpd in April, ahead of cuts
RE
09:01aGlancy Prongay & Murray Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR)
GL
09:01aMaxim Group LLC Announces Infectious Disease Virtual Conference to Be Hosted by M-Vest
GL
08:52aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Buffett's firm reports nearly $50B loss as investments drop
AQ
08:50aBitHull Announces Free Shipping for its Crypto Miners
NE
08:41aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Reports $49.7 Billion Loss in First Quarter
DJ
08:18aUPDATE1 : Japan preps for early approval of remdesivir for virus treatment
AQ
08:04aEIMSKIPAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Eimskip takes delivery of new Dettifoss
PU
08:04aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : First Quarter Earnings 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Dismal Outlook For Oil Squeezes Industry -- WSJ
2SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC : SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, KRAFT HEINZ, UNITED PARCEL SERVICE: Stocks That Defined the ..
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Musk's Wish Is Granted, Shares Fall
4ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
5Rolls-Royce considering cutting up to 15% of its workforce - source

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group