Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BitHull Overtakes ASIC Market with New FPGA Miners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/03/2020 | 01:39pm EDT

BitHull S.A. ( www.BitHull.com ) is pleased to announce the launch of its two new crypto miners BH Miner and BH Miners Box. These miners have been built around Field Programmable Gate Array or FPGA mining technology, the latest breakthrough in crypto mining. FPGA mining makes use of the new generation of FPGA chips capable of delivering high hash rate power at low power consumption. Owing to its outstanding features, FPGA mining is expected to overtake ASIC mining very soon.

BH Miner and BH Miners Box are multi-algorithm miners capable of mining bitcoin, litecoin, ethereum, and monero. BH Miners Box is a box combining 6 BH Miner units connected to each other. Mentioned below are the key features of the two miners.

BH Miner Hash Rates: Bitcoin: 360 TH/s, Litecoin: 60 GH/s, Ethereum: 15 GH/s, and Monero: 3 MH/s

BH Miners Box: Bitcoin: 2160 TH/s, Litecoin: 360 GH/s, Ethereum: 90 GH/s, and Monero: 18 MH/s

Power consumption: 550W and 550W x6 for BH Miner and BH Miners Box respectively

The outstanding design of BH miners is ideally suited for use at home or any other location with low humidity. Compared to ASIC, FPGA chips require relatively less energy to operate and generate a bigger hash rate power, making BH miners a cheaper and more profitable option.

"If you are looking for a surefire investment opportunity while remaining home quarantined because of COVID 19, take home our new miners today. Powered by the revolutionary FPGA technology, these miners are noiseless, simple to use, and designed to generate quick ROI," said Matias Milet, Vice President of BitHull S.A.

For more details, please visit https://www.bithull.com/

About BitHull: BitHull S.A. is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:12pBANCO COMERCIAL PORTUGUÊS S A : Português, S.A. informs about Fitch Rating Actions
AQ
02:11pBIOGAIA PUBL : Board of Directors revises the dividend proposal
PU
02:10pCisco's Webex draws record 324 million users in March
RE
02:09pZENITH ENERGY : Financing of up to CAD$921,000 by private placement
AQ
02:09pOMNIQ CORP. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pAPPLIED ENERGETICS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:06pPT KALBE FARMA TBK : Growth Improvement in Sales
PU
02:06pALLIANZGI DIVERSIFIED INCOME NVERTIBLE FUND : Monthly Closed End Fund Earnings Report
PU
02:06pBEST'S MARKET SEGMENT REPORT : AM Best Maintains Global Reinsurance Outlook at Stable Despite COVID-19 Volatility
BU
02:05pJONES SODA : Revs Up Marketing with Torque Esports Sponsorship
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google data shines light on whether coronavirus lockdowns worldwide are working
2BRENT : Brent crude surges 10% on hopes of oil output deal
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Airline industry braces for lengthy recovery from coronavirus crisis
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : sees strong Model Y production, deliveries; shares rise
5EXCLUSIVE: Airline crisis forces Airbus to consider A320 output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group