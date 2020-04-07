Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BitHull S A : New Era in Cryptocurrency Mining during Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 10:50am EDT

DGAP-News: BitHull S.A. / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain
New Era in Cryptocurrency Mining during Coronavirus

07.04.2020 / 16:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to cause havoc across the globe, the world of crypto mining is quietly experiencing a revolution. BitHull S.A ( www.BitHull.com ), a technology company, has recently introduced two crypto miners that have created a new lease of life for mining enthusiasts locked up in home quarantine. Built around the latest Field Programmable Gate Array or FPGA technology, the products create an unprecedented profit earning potential for the newbies as well as crypto mining experts.

Both the multi-algorithm miners from BitHull can be used for mining Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero. BH Miner is the basic product from the company with a moderate power consumption of 550W. BH Miners Box, on the other hand, is a combination of six BH Miner units connected to each other. The units generate very low noise, and hence, can be used at home or any other place.

Hash Rate:

BH Miner: 360 TH/s, 60 GH/s, 15 GH/s, and 3 MH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero respectively.

BH Miners Box: 2160 TH/s, 360 GH/s, 90 GH/s, and 18 MH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Monero respectively.

Profit and Power Consumption (BH Miners Box):

Bitcoin: $7951.95 profit per month

Litecoin: $18.64k profit per month

Ethereum: $25.78k profit per month

Monero: $29.06k profit per month

The power cost is $285 per month and the calculations were made based on the cost of $0.12/kWh. BitHull recommends all its customers to verify the above details in real time using a reliable online calculator.

Regardless of any price fluctuation or mining difficulty changes, both products will remain profitable.

"Today, empowering individuals with home-based income opportunities is imperative," said Matias Milet, Vice President of BitHull S.A. "We are proud to address the need of the hour with our miners that bring super-fast return on investment and huge profits."

For more details, please visit https://www.bithull.com/

About BitHull: BitHull S.A. is a technology company dedicated to developing next-generation hardware for cryptocurrency mining. The company is run by a team of experts with a track record of delivering world-class tech components such as FPGA chips to numerous industry heavyweights.

Media contact
Matias Milet
media@bithull.com
+4565742479

 


07.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1017371  07.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1017371&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
11:05aSHEPHERD SMITH EDWARDS & KANTAS LLP : Risks Tied to CYES Strategy Investments Cause More Losses During The Coronavirus
GL
11:03a2020/04/07China takes steps to stabilize foreign trade, investment
PU
11:03aGHC : annual Financial Report and additional documentation for ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of April, 29, 2020 made available
PU
11:02aKESKO : Notice of Kesko's Annual General Meeting
AQ
11:02aTMX : Equity Financing Statistics - March 2020
AQ
11:02aPHOTOCURE ASA : Market update #2
AQ
11:02aCIRCLECI : Raises $100M in Series E Funding
BU
11:02aHelp Stop the Spread of COVID-19 at TrackMyTemp
BU
11:02aFIRA CONSORTIUM : Publishes PHY Technical Requirements Specification to Jumpstart the Development of the Ultra-Wideband Interoperable Ecosystem
BU
11:02aSPIRENT COMMUNICATIONS : SimHIL Brings Realistic GNSS Simulation to Automotive HIL Testing
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CARNIVAL PLC : Carnival's Shares Soar on Saudi Stake -- WSJ
2WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS PLC : Britain's supermarkets wrestle with coronavirus demand conundrum
3WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC : WIZZ AIR : As coronavirus hits tourism, Wizz Air finds new role
4LONDON BRENT OIL : BRENT : Oil storage uneconomical despite hefty supplies as Brent futures strengthen
5CEMEX, S.A.B. DE C.V. : CEMEX B DE C : resumes Mexico operations after brief pause due to coronavirus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group