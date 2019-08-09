Log in
BitKan : and Bitcoin.com announce strategic partnership

08/09/2019 | 05:34am EDT

TOKYO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitKan and Bitcoin.com have officially signed a Strategic Collaboration agreement together. Both parties will leverage on each other's global resources to achieve a mutually beneficial win-win relationship.

For the strategic partnership, the CEO of the BitKan, Liu Yang, said: "With the continuous innovation over the years, BitKan has expanded its services from markets data information to more areas such as community and trading. We are delighted to establish a closer relationship with Bitcoin.com. This collaboration will expand the partnership between the two parties, bringing more value to users from both teams. Meanwhile, this brings BitKan a step closer to achieving its goal of globalization, after the launch of the aggregated trading platform to complete the cryptocurrency services ecosystem.

Founded in 2012, BitKan provides a one-stop integrated platform for cryptocurrency services. This includes a platform for crypto market data, a crypto wallet and a thriving community. In May 2019, BitKan also launched a crypto aggregated trading platform and an OTC trading platform, and will continue to bring more complementary resources to Bitcoin.com.

Bitcoin.com is a top-tier platform in the blockchain industry globally, and the collaboration will promote the development of BitKan globalization. Bitcoin.com is supercharged to change the world with Bitcoin Cash (BCH). With its suite of developer tools downloaded 36,000+ times from over 100 countries, the Bitcoin.com team is the heart and soul of the Bitcoin Cash industry. The team is committed to making BCH available to all people, whatever their age, gender, nationality or financial status.

Related Link: https://bitkan.com/app?utm_source=prn&utm_medium=news&utm_campaign=bkxbch

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitkan-and-bitcoincom-announce-strategic-partnership-300899341.html

SOURCE BitKan


© PRNewswire 2019
