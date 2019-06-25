Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BitMart and Genesis Block Announce Strategic Partnership

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

New York, NY, June 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  (via Blockchain WireBitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Genesis Block Group Holdings LLC and its affiliates (“Genesis Block”), a blockchain and digital asset-focused services platform that includes a registered broker-dealer subsidiary, GB Capital Markets, Inc. The partnership is the first long-term strategic collaboration between a global leading digital asset trading platform and a US-based digital assets financial services platform, and promises to accelerate the connection of the digital asset and real economies to drive long-term enterprise value creation and growth across U.S. and international markets and financial centers.

BitMart and Genesis Block share a strong belief in the promise of distributed ledger technology and its applications, and will work jointly to develop a number of opportunity sets, including primary and secondary markets for digital securities and cross-border markets for digital assets and related products and services. Distributed ledger technology infrastructure will be used to create entirely new markets in heretofore illiquid assets, including funds, art and collectibles, real estate, natural resources. World-class primary and secondary market infrastructure for digital securities will provide a number of benefits, including 24/7 markets, lower transactions costs, fractional ownership, automated and quicker settlement.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Genesis Block,” said Sheldon Xia, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BitMart. “The partnership will combine the power of BitMart’s Asian and international presence, technology infrastructure and development teams with Genesis Block’s regulated broker-dealer capabilities and unparalleled knowledge of the regulatory aspects of blockchain-driven financial markets. In short, we believe this partnership will accelerate the evolution of a new paradigm in global capital markets.

“We believe that the future evolution of financial market structure is inextricably linked with the development of international mechanisms that leverage distributed ledger technology,” said Sam Proctor, Chief Executive Officer of Genesis Block “We are honored to enter into a partnership with a premier global digital asset trading platform and management team that shares this belief.”

About BitMart 

BitMart is a premier global digital asset trading platform, with over 700,000 users worldwide. BitMart currently offers 211 trading pairs with some of the lowest trading fees in the market. BitMart has collaborated with Columbia University, New York University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology to promote blockchain education and to facilitate career development. BitMart is also a research partner of Blockchain Lab at The State University of New York at Stony Brook since 2018.

About Genesis Block
Genesis Block is a digital asset and blockchain-focused services platform that provides strategic business and regulatory advisory, financial services, and technology solutions to companies seeking to leverage blockchain technology in their core business. Its mission is to realize the potential of distributed ledger technology and foster its growth and adoption in every aspect of life.

MEDIA CONTACTS:



BitMart
Shirley Qian
Fangzi.qian@bitmart.com

Genesis Block
Michelle Hoffmann                   
michelle@genesisblockchain.io



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of Members of Erie Insurance Group and Erie Family Life Insurance Company
BU
12:22pItaly's Tria sees no obstacles to budget deal with EU
RE
12:22pRIGHTMOVE PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:22pBTB REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : announces the acquisition of two properties located on the South Shore of Montréal, Québec
AQ
12:22pHOPSCOTCH GROUPE : renforce sa participation au capital de Sopexa
GL
12:21pCAIXABANK : The Company hereby informs about the liquidation price and the liquidation amount in relation to the warrants issued with an expiration date 21 June 2019.
PU
12:21pPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : ACSC-22 Students Visit Pennant
PU
12:21pMICROSOFT : OneDrive strengthens security with Personal Vault, boosts standalone storage plan to 100 GB at no additional charge
PU
12:21pGLOBALDATA : Loss of Exxon Mobil unlikely to impact Norwegian upstream development landscape
PU
12:21pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Former Victoria's Secret CMO Jann Parish Joins Green Growth Brands
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : sues U.S. government over 'impossible' task of policing exports to China
2IQIYI INC : IQIYI : China's iQiyi looks abroad after hitting 100 million paying subscribers
3DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Takes Hit From Recall
4GOLD : Gold soars to six-year high as trade, as Iran tensions mount
5ABBVIE : AbbVie looks beyond Humira with $63 billion deal for Botox-maker Allergan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About