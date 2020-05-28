Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

BitPay Awarded Best Alternative Payment Solution from CNP Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Atlanta, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced the company won Best Alternative Payment Solution from CNP Summit. Each year, the CNP Awards is the only awards competition honoring the companies, programs and solutions that have distinguished themselves in the card not present space throughout the year. Over the last few months, the CNP panel of independent industry experts and the nominees’ customers have been deliberating on the winners for this year’s program. 

“Businesses of all kinds are being forced to adapt and innovate in this unprecedented year," said D.J. Murphy, editor-in-chief of Card Not Present®. "Merchants in the e-commerce fraud and payments community, facing completely new online shopping and fraud patterns, are working hand-in-hand with service providers to respond. We’ve done that as well. This year, we’re fortunate to be able to unveil the CNP Awards—the standard by which companies in this industry are recognized and judged—virtually for the first time. We congratulate all the winners and hope to see them and the rest of our community in person next year." 

In selecting BitPay, CNP said that BitPay was one of the first platforms widely adopted for processing cryptocurrency and blockchain-based payments and has become one of the largest and most well-known in the space. It is one of eight first-time winners in this year’s CNP Awards, nabbing the Judges Choice award in the Best Alternative Payment Solution category. The company has traced the evolution of digital currency, starting by enabling mostly small businesses to leverage a new way to pay online and growing to service enterprises as cryptocurrency gained legitimacy. One of the reasons cryptocurrency continues to gain the confidence of merchants of all sizes is they are protected from chargebacks.

“In 2011, BitPay saw the potential to make it easy for businesses to accept blockchain payments and revolutionize the financial industry,” said Bill Zielke, Chief Marketing Officer with BitPay. “The CNP Award highlights this recognition and supports our goal to move cryptocurrency payments mainstream.”

BitPay is a pioneer and leader in global blockchain payments. The Company’s suite of products enable businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments globally for ecommerce goods and services or cross border transactions while receiving settlements in fiat currency.  In addition, BitPay powers a secure wallet that can be used to store cryptocurrency, make payments or liquidate cryptocurrency to fund a Visa prepaid debit card or dozens of retail gift cards.

About CNP Summit™ 

Card Not Present®, part of the RELX Group, is an independent voice generating original news, information, education and inspiration for and about the companies and people operating in the card-not-present space—one of the only sources of content focused solely on this fast growing segment of the payments and digital fraud prevention industry. Our only product is information. Our only goal is to provide it in an unbiased manner to our subscribers. The company’s media platforms include the CardNotPresent.com portal, the hub for news, information and analysis about the fraud prevention and payments issues that most affect merchants operating in the space; The CNP Report®, an e-newsletter delivering that focused information directly to your email inbox once a week with no extraneous clutter; CNP Summit™, an annual gathering of the leading companies in the space from the smallest e-commerce websites and technology providers to global retailers, e-commerce sites and payment processors; and the CNP Awards, an annual event honoring the products and solutions CNP merchants rely on most to increase sales. For more information, visit CardNotPresent.com. 

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency and fiat, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Visa® Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

The BitPay Visa® Prepaid Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank, member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa, U.S.A. Inc. “Metropolitan” and “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank © 2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule if any.

Jan Jahosky
BitPay
407-331-4699
jan@bitpay.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:02aMETRONET : Continues Construction of 100% Fiber Optic Network in North Dayton Area Cities
BU
10:02aSwRI Awarded $1.9 Million Contract to Develop Treatment for COVID-19 in Collaboration with DOD
BU
10:02aONE TECH, INC. : Honored as Bronze Stevie® Award Winner in 2020 American Business Awards®
BU
10:02aSECURETRUST : Named Best Payment Card Industry Compliance Provider
BU
10:02aRESTORE ORTHOPEDICS & SPINE CENTER : Acquires Revolutionary EOS Imaging Technology
BU
10:02aMERIT : Unveils WorkNow Program to Assist State Governments, Employers, and Job Seekers With Economic Recovery
BU
10:02aNew Purdy® Pail Lends Pro Painters a Helping Hand
BU
10:02aReserve Bank of India imposes monetary penalty on Karnataka Bank Limited
PU
10:02aTAFFER'S MIXOLOGIST : Line of Hard Seltzers Now Available to Purchase Online for Home Delivery
BU
10:02aEpcon Communities Selects Avid Ratings to Capture Homeowner Insights and Manage Brand Reputation
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind
3HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
4MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : (NAS) - Trading update for the first quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group