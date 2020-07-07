BitPay : Named Atlanta Inno's “50 on Fire” Winner

Featured Among Local Atlanta Innovators

BitPay, the world’s largest provider of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency payment services, today announced the company is one of Atlanta Inno’s “50 on Fire” (https://www.americaninno.com/atlanta/inno-on-fire-atlanta/meet-atlanta-innos-50-on-fire-2/). Atlanta Inno is celebrating companies like BitPay that are consistently innovating and disrupting traditional markets with technological advancement. The Inno brand is cultivating a national audience of next-gen business leaders and assembling a network of local innovation expertise to connect the city’s startup and tech ecosystems.

For the second year in a row, Atlanta Inno is announcing the 50 people and companies that are crushing it in Atlanta. Atlanta Inno loves celebrating entrepreneurs and startups that are making waves and disrupting the status quo. So, what exactly makes a company or person “on fire?” Using nominations from readers, Atlanta Inno is showcasing startups that have had a banner year — people and companies with new funding, recent product launches, hot hires and innovative approaches to solving problems.

In selecting BitPay in the Fintech category, Atlanta Inno wrote, “Atlanta blockchain payments provider BitPay has grown at a rapid pace in the last two years. The company has attracted a number of notable investors, including Christopher Klaus Family Office, founder of Internet Security Systems (ISS), and Alvin Liu, co-founder of Tencent. The startup has raised a total of $72 million and partnered with credit card companies to turn crypto into dollars in a simple transaction.”

“Since 2011, BitPay has been developing its blockchain payment services to make it easy for businesses and consumers to accept and use bitcoin and other crypto currencies not just in Atlanta but globally,” said Bill Zielke, Chief Marketing Officer with BitPay. “To be selected as one of the `50 on Fire' from all of the pioneering fintech startups across Atlanta is an honor.”

BitPay is a pioneer and leader in global blockchain payments. The Company’s suite of products enable businesses to accept cryptocurrency payments globally for ecommerce goods and services or cross border transactions while receiving settlements in fiat currency. In addition, BitPay powers a secure wallet that can be used to store cryptocurrency, make payments or liquidate cryptocurrency to fund a prepaid debit card or dozens of retail gift cards. The BitPay Card enables customers to instantly turn cryptocurrency into fiat currency, which is then loaded onto the card and can be spent anywhere Mastercard debit is accepted around the world.

About BitPay

Founded in 2011, BitPay pioneered blockchain payment processing with the mission of transforming how businesses and people send, receive, and store money. Its business solutions eliminate transaction fraud, reduce the cost of payment processing, and enable borderless payments in cryptocurrency, among other services. BitPay offers consumers a complete digital asset management solution that includes the BitPay Wallet and BitPay Prepaid Card, enabling them to turn digital assets into dollars for spending at tens of thousands of businesses. The company has offices in North America, Europe, and South America and has raised more than $70 million in funding from leading investment firms including Founders Fund, Index Ventures, Virgin Group, and Aquiline Technology Growth. For more information visit bitpay.com.

The BitPay Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank (Member FDIC) pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. “Metropolitan Commercial Bank” and “Metropolitan” are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank ©2014. Use of the Card is subject to the terms and conditions of the applicable Cardholder Agreement and fee schedule, if any.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200707005240/en/