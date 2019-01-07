BitRouter and Coherent Logix to Show Enhanced ATSC 3.0 Receiver System at CES 2019

BitRouter and Coherent Logix expand capabilities of ATSC 3.0 receiver system to provide open development platform for test, debug, and analysis

BitRouter and Coherent Logix have enhanced the capabilities of their ATSC 3.0 receiver system that debuted last year. The base receiver consists of the PHY Layer running on the Coherent Logix HyperX™ processor and BitRouter’s ATSC3pak™ middleware that targets ATSC 3.0 and ATSC 1.0 receivers. Tagged as being fully compliant “from RF to screen,” the enhancements provide a full HTML5 Native App Development SDK; remote login and stream capture in ATSC Link Layer or PCAP formats; standalone download and playout of captured streams for testing, debugging, and analysis; and real-time logging of all PHY Layer parameters.

The two companies also announced a roadmap that includes Wi-Fi redistribution, SHVC support, and an HTML5 Downloadable App Development SDK.

BitRouter’s Founder and President, Gopal Miglani, said, “ATSC3pak lowers the barrier to entry for a ready-to-deploy ATSC receiver platform. BitRouter brings the same world class software to ATSC 3.0 that it has deployed in over 30 million ATSC 1.0 receivers and 25 million cable receivers since 2003. We are pleased to be working with Coherent Logix, a pioneer in ATSC 3.0 development.”

“We have been very pleased with our relationship with BitRouter over the past year,” stated Michael Doerr, President at Coherent Logix. “The seamless integration of the PHY running on our HyperX architecture and ATSC3pak demonstrates the realization of a ‘world platform’ where regional broadcast standards can be supported simply by changing the software image.”

To meet with Coherent Logix for a private demonstration featuring the ATSC 3.0 receiver in their suite at the Consumer Electronics Show, email clxinfo@coherentlogix.com.

BitRouter will be demonstrating ATSC3pak running on the Coherent Logix platform at the Consumer Electronics Show in its suite 312 at the Westgate Resort that is connected to the Las Vegas Convention Center. Please email gopal@bitrouter.com to book a meeting time slot.

About BitRouter:

BitRouter provides comprehensive products and engineering services for digital TV systems. BitRouter takes pride in exceeding its customers’ expectations by providing robust, elegant and complete software and hardware engineering solutions. For more information on BitRouter, please visit www.bitrouter.com.

About Coherent Logix:

Coherent Logix is a leader in providing programmable processors in markets and applications areas requiring low-power, high-throughput real-time cost-effective computing solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, Coherent Logix introduced the unique HyperX Technology to the market in 2007, enabling the consolidation of new and current functions and systems to meet converging market requirements.

Coherent Logix is a member of ATSC and has been instrumental in the standardization process for ATSC 3.0. Coherent Logix’s comprehensive solutions portfolio includes processors, integrated system development tools, optimized libraries, system reference designs, and a customizable system development platform to reduce development complexity and time-to-market. These solutions are designed to support a wide variety of industries, including automotive, broadcast, computer, consumer, industrial, medical, military, test and measurement, wireless, and wireline. For more information, please visit www.coherentlogix.com.

