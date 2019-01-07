BitRouter and Coherent Logix to Show Enhanced ATSC 3.0 Receiver System at CES 2019

BitRouter and Coherent Logix have enhanced the capabilities of their
ATSC 3.0 receiver system that debuted last year. The base receiver
consists of the PHY Layer running on the Coherent Logix HyperX™
processor and BitRouter’s ATSC3pak™ middleware that targets ATSC 3.0 and
ATSC 1.0 receivers. Tagged as being fully compliant “from RF to screen,”
the enhancements provide a full HTML5 Native App Development SDK; remote
login and stream capture in ATSC Link Layer or PCAP formats; standalone
download and playout of captured streams for testing, debugging, and
analysis; and real-time logging of all PHY Layer parameters.
The two companies also announced a roadmap that includes Wi-Fi
redistribution, SHVC support, and an HTML5 Downloadable App Development
SDK.
BitRouter’s Founder and President, Gopal Miglani, said, “ATSC3pak lowers
the barrier to entry for a ready-to-deploy ATSC receiver platform.
BitRouter brings the same world class software to ATSC 3.0 that it has
deployed in over 30 million ATSC 1.0 receivers and 25 million cable
receivers since 2003. We are pleased to be working with Coherent Logix,
a pioneer in ATSC 3.0 development.”
“We have been very pleased with our relationship with BitRouter over the
past year,” stated Michael Doerr, President at Coherent Logix. “The
seamless integration of the PHY running on our HyperX architecture and
ATSC3pak demonstrates the realization of a ‘world platform’ where
regional broadcast standards can be supported simply by changing the
software image.”
To meet with Coherent Logix for a private demonstration featuring the
ATSC 3.0 receiver in their suite at the Consumer Electronics Show, email clxinfo@coherentlogix.com.
BitRouter will be demonstrating ATSC3pak running on the Coherent Logix
platform at the Consumer Electronics Show in its suite 312 at the
Westgate Resort that is connected to the Las Vegas Convention Center.
Please email gopal@bitrouter.com
to book a meeting time slot.
About BitRouter:
BitRouter provides comprehensive products and engineering services for
digital TV systems. BitRouter takes pride in exceeding its customers’
expectations by providing robust, elegant and complete software and
hardware engineering solutions. For more information on BitRouter,
please visit www.bitrouter.com.
About Coherent Logix:
Coherent Logix is a leader in providing programmable processors in
markets and applications areas requiring low-power, high-throughput
real-time cost-effective computing solutions. Headquartered in Austin,
TX, Coherent Logix introduced the unique HyperX Technology to the market
in 2007, enabling the consolidation of new and current functions and
systems to meet converging market requirements.
Coherent Logix is a member of ATSC and has been instrumental in the
standardization process for ATSC 3.0. Coherent Logix’s comprehensive
solutions portfolio includes processors, integrated system development
tools, optimized libraries, system reference designs, and a customizable
system development platform to reduce development complexity and
time-to-market. These solutions are designed to support a wide variety
of industries, including automotive, broadcast, computer, consumer,
industrial, medical, military, test and measurement, wireless, and
wireline. For more information, please visit www.coherentlogix.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190107005927/en/