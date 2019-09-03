Log in
Bitcoin Bay Partners with BitAngels Investor Network to Launch in Toronto

09/03/2019 | 07:47am EDT

Toronto, Canada, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireBitcoin Bay, the premier blockchain and solutions company in Toronto since 2014, is announcing a partnership with BitAngels, a digital currency investor network to expand the blockchain investment ecosystem. Bitcoin Bay will become BitAngels Toronto’s City Leader to host monthly or bi-monthly events focused on market trends, blockchain startup presentations, and networking with an audience of venture capitalists, angel investors, entrepreneurs and developers, as well as cryptocurrency funds and exchanges.

A division of Transform Group and co-founded by blockchain pioneer Michael Terpin, Bitangels supports an open, thriving community of skilled blockchain professionals, companies, developers, and enthusiasts by organizing local events in key cities to create growth and connectivity in the blockchain space with online communication and collaboration.

“Through our partnership, we aim to accelerate blockchain adoption not only in Toronto, but internationally by connecting global entrepreneurs, investors, and communities through exclusive networking events,” said Edward Buchi, co-founder and Director of Bitcoin Bay. “Founders are invited to pitch their projects to investors, and give them an early inside look at some of the most exciting up-and-coming blockchain ventures.”

To apply to present or register for the event, visit the BitAngels website here.

BitAngels Toronto event calendar will be posted on BitAngels.io in the coming weeks with the first event scheduled for the end of September.

For more information, please contact: marketing@bitcoinbay.ca

About Bitcoin Bay:

Bitcoin Bay (http://www.bitcoinbay.ca/) is a blockchain and crypto solutions company that has been active in the space since 2013. Bitcoin Bay is comprised of Blockchain experts that specialize in consulting, product development, smart contract application development, education and community engagement.

About BitAngels

BitAngels (http://bitangels.io/) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events provide investors with a unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities in person.

Contact:

Edward Buchi
Co-Founder & Director
Bitcoin Bay Corporation
marketing@bitcoinbay.ca




© GlobeNewswire 2019
