Bitcoin IRA : Launches Turnkey White-Label Solution For Financial Advisors And Enterprise Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitcoinIRA.com, the world's largest and most secure cryptocurrency platform that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts, has launched a turnkey, white-label solution for enterprise businesses to enable them to invest their customers into a Bitcoin IRA. The first and only of its kind in the world, this new enterprise solution is designed to specifically cater to financial advisors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), wealth managers and other licensed money managers with customers that want to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Financial Advisors can access the new enterprise platform to trade 24/7 on behalf of their customers or they can allow their customers to trade for themselves and monitor their activity through a back-end administrative portal. Bitcoin IRA does not hold any of the funds, so when trades are completed, management fees are distributed in real time.

Bitcoin IRA's enterprise program uses best-in-class storage and security to store their client's cryptocurrency investments, including multi-signature "cold storage" wallets from BitGo®. It also has a top-level BSA/AML compliance program, two-factor authentication and a $1 million Consumer Protection insurance policy.

"We are excited to offer this new enterprise solution and work closely with financial advisors in a variety of industries, and in doing so, expand our offerings to a wider demographic," said Bitcoin IRA Chief Operating Officer Chris Kline. "Demand and interest for cryptocurrencies remains extremely high despite recent drops in prices and our new enterprise platform allows money managers to invest their clients in crypto now before prices may rebound in 2019."

This announcement follows on the heels of the Bitcoin IRA Self-Trader launch, which enables customers to buy, sell, and swap cryptocurrencies directly inside their retirement accounts, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The launch also included a full BitcoinIRA.com website redesign, a faster and easier application process, improved real-time cryptocurrency price charts, a knowledge center, order history reporting and more.

Consumers can learn more about Bitcoin IRA's enterprise platform by visiting https://bitcoinira.com/enterprise .

About BitcoinIRA.com

BitcoinIRA.com is the world's largest and most secure cryptocurrency IRA platform that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts. The company offers full-service and self-service options which include setting up a qualified cryptocurrency account, rolling over funds from an existing IRA custodian, executing a live trade on a leading exchange and then moving funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet.

Since 2016, BitcoinIRA.com has processed over $300 million in investments, gained nearly 5,000 customers and received more than 400 5-star customer reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

BitcoinIRA.com is a fintech service provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. BitcoinIRA.com is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

