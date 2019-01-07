Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitcoin IRA : Launches Turnkey White-Label Solution For Financial Advisors And Enterprise Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 05:02am EST

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BitcoinIRA.com, the world's largest and most secure cryptocurrency platform that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts, has launched a turnkey, white-label solution for enterprise businesses to enable them to invest their customers into a Bitcoin IRA. The first and only of its kind in the world, this new enterprise solution is designed to specifically cater to financial advisors, registered investment advisors (RIAs), wealth managers and other licensed money managers with customers that want to invest in cryptocurrencies.

(PRNewsfoto/Bitcoin IRA)

Financial Advisors can access the new enterprise platform to trade 24/7 on behalf of their customers or they can allow their customers to trade for themselves and monitor their activity through a back-end administrative portal. Bitcoin IRA does not hold any of the funds, so when trades are completed, management fees are distributed in real time.

Bitcoin IRA's enterprise program uses best-in-class storage and security to store their client's cryptocurrency investments, including multi-signature "cold storage" wallets from BitGo®. It also has a top-level BSA/AML compliance program, two-factor authentication and a $1 million Consumer Protection insurance policy.

"We are excited to offer this new enterprise solution and work closely with financial advisors in a variety of industries, and in doing so, expand our offerings to a wider demographic," said Bitcoin IRA Chief Operating Officer Chris Kline. "Demand and interest for cryptocurrencies remains extremely high despite recent drops in prices and our new enterprise platform allows money managers to invest their clients in crypto now before prices may rebound in 2019."

This announcement follows on the heels of the Bitcoin IRA Self-Trader launch, which enables customers to buy, sell, and swap cryptocurrencies directly inside their retirement accounts, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The launch also included a full BitcoinIRA.com website redesign, a faster and easier application process, improved real-time cryptocurrency price charts, a knowledge center, order history reporting and more.

Consumers can learn more about Bitcoin IRA's enterprise platform by visiting https://bitcoinira.com/enterprise.

About BitcoinIRA.com

BitcoinIRA.com is the world's largest and most secure cryptocurrency IRA platform that allows customers to purchase Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts. The company offers full-service and self-service options which include setting up a qualified cryptocurrency account, rolling over funds from an existing IRA custodian, executing a live trade on a leading exchange and then moving funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet.

Since 2016, BitcoinIRA.com has processed over $300 million in investments, gained nearly 5,000 customers and received more than 400 5-star customer reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

BitcoinIRA.com is a fintech service provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. BitcoinIRA.com is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Contact:
Mike Schrobo
press@bitcoinira.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-ira-launches-turnkey-white-label-solution-for-financial-advisors-and-enterprise-businesses-300773232.html

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:19aROYAL CATERING : Change of Registered Office and Principal Share Registrar and Transfer Office in the Cayman Islands
PU
05:19aOPENJOBMETIS AGENZIA PER IL LAVORO : Informativa acquisto azioni proprie
PU
05:19aSHIRE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SHIRE PLC
PU
05:19aDUBAI INVESTMENT : Fujairah Business Centre project ahead of schedule announces Dubai Investments
AQ
05:19aECM LIBRA FINANCIAL BHD : General Announcement - Provision of Financial Assistance
PU
05:19aPRIMA INDUSTRIE : Events Timetable for 2019
PU
05:19aCHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT : and Investment Limited Announces Property Sales Results for December 2018
PU
05:19aEMIRATES INTEGRATED TELECMNCTNS COM : UAE launches first-ever council for women in telco sector
AQ
05:19aGlobal Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules Market 2018-2022 | Key Insights and Forecasts | Technavio
BU
05:18aDUBAI INVESTMENT : Fujairah Business Centre project ahead of schedule announces Dubai Investments
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.