Bitcoin IRA :™ Announces Live Webinar To Uncover The Latest Crypto & Gold Price Surge Trends

08/06/2020 | 04:02am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts, today announced that it will be launching a live webinar to share their insights on the major drivers and trends for crypto and gold in 2020.

Webinar participants will learn about the latest fiscal and monetary policy trends impacting crypto & gold, why high inflation may be coming soon, how a looming "default crisis" will impact the economy, and why many investors are seeking crypto and gold as an alternative investment option.

The speakers feature some of the company's senior leadership including the COO and Co-Founder, Chris Kline, Sr. Vice President, Diego Vinals, and Head of Marketing, Mike Schrobo.

Webinar location:

  • Live event: August 6th, 2020 at 8pm EST / 5pm PST
  • Location: bitcoinira.com/webinar
  • Length: Approximately 30 minutes

Key webinar topics:

  • How record national debt level and money supply are driving up demand for crypto and gold
  • What treasury yields are indicating to investors
  • Why inflation is much higher than believed
  • Why Bitcoin has broken out of its 2-year trend and where it's heading next
  • Why gold's is hitting all-time high price levels 
  • How to add crypto and gold to an IRA
  • Q&A

About the presenters:
Chris Kline is the current COO and Co-Founder at Bitcoin IRA. Kline developed the process and secured the partnerships to create the first full-service, turnkey solution allowing investors to capitalize on the rapidly growing digital asset marketspace for their retirement portfolio. Kline holds a degree in International Finance and Leadership from the University of Colorado, Boulder. He has appeared on CNBC and iTV, and he is a contributing writer at Forbes Finance Council and FXEmpire.

Mike Schrobo is the Head of Marketing at Bitcoin IRA. He has helped raise awareness of crypto IRAs for the company since 2017 and has 20 years of overall marketing experience. Schrobo previously held senior-level marketing positions at publicly traded and Fortune 500 companies covering technology, media and health.

Diego Vinals is the Senior Vice President at Bitcoin IRA. Vinals was a former Financial Analyst and is now leading the company's client services since its inception in 2016. Vinals holds a Master's in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and holds additional degrees in International Business and Real Estate Finance.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA
Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology platform that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides a trading platform for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading exchange and then moves the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $400 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 650 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, CoinDesk and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency, exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 866-333-4307.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-ira-announces-live-webinar-to-uncover-the-latest-crypto--gold-price-surge-trends-301107282.html

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA


© PRNewswire 2020
