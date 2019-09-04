Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitcoin IRA :™ Now Offers Advanced Biometric Security For Its 24/7 Self-Trading IRA Platform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 05:01am EDT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitcoin IRA, the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology company that allows clients to purchase cryptocurrencies for their retirement accounts, today announced Advanced Biometric Security (ABS) is now available on its 24/7 self-trading retirement platform.

Bitcoin IRA Advanced Biometric Security

The ABS biometric security process uses machine learning, face-based biometrics and verification to confirm the identity of the person performing self-trades on the Bitcoin IRA platform. The ABS feature goes beyond traditional authentication methods to deliver a significantly higher level of assurance and establish a trusted digital identity.

Advanced Biometric Security feature is available today to all individuals completing an application online and it will be expanded to self-trading later in September.

This new feature follows the company's announcement in June of its partnership with BitGo Trust Company. As part of the announcement, Bitcoin IRA, with custody provided by BitGo Trust Company, now provides its clients 30% lower custody fees. BitGo Trust Company carries $100 million custody insurance, military-grade security with SOC 2 Type 2 certification and bank-grade Class III vaults.

Chris Kline, COO of Bitcoin IRA said:

"Security is of paramount importance to self-directed cryptocurrency investors. In addition to our world-class custody security offering with BitGo Trust our new feature elevates the standard in the industry by going beyond traditional security methods."

Individuals looking to add cryptocurrencies to their retirement accounts can visit bitcoinira.com. Existing clients can add Advanced Biometric Security by visiting app.bitcoinira.com/verification.

ABOUT BITCOIN IRA
Bitcoin IRA, available at bitcoinira.com, is the world's first, largest and most secure digital asset IRA technology company that allows clients to purchase and sell cryptocurrencies and other digital assets for their retirement accounts.

The company provides the technology for self-directed retirement accounts which allows clients to set up a qualified digital asset IRA account, transfer funds from an existing IRA custodian, execute cryptocurrency trades in real-time 24/7 through a leading OTC liquidity partner and then move the funds into an industry-leading multi-signature digital wallet from BitGo, Inc.

Since 2016, Bitcoin IRA has processed over $350 million in investments, gained over 4,000 clients and received more than 450 5-star client reviews. The company has been featured extensively in the media, with coverage in Forbes magazine, CNBC, and The Wall Street Journal, among other publications.

Bitcoin IRA is a financial services technology provider and as such is not a financial adviser, cryptocurrency exchange, custodian, wallet provider, initial coin offering (ICO), or money transmitter. Bitcoin IRA is privately funded and based in Los Angeles.

Learn more about Bitcoin IRA at bitcoinira.com or call 877-936-7175.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitcoin-ira-now-offers-advanced-biometric-security-for-its-247-self-trading-ira-platform-300911215.html

SOURCE Bitcoin IRA


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:27aZHENGZHOU COAL MINING MACHINERY : Notice of the first h shareholders class meeting of 2019
PU
05:27aSOTHEBYS : (Simplified Chinese) Sotheby's Hong Kong Important Watches Autumn Sale To Take Place on 8 October 2019
PU
05:27aADD NEW ENERGY INVESTMENT HLDNGS : Purchase of shares by director
PU
05:27aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Director Declaration
PU
05:27aVALOR RESOURCES : REZ - Acquisition of Radio Gold Project Farm-In.pdf
PU
05:27aVALOR RESOURCES : Response to ASX Price Query.pdf (1)
PU
05:27aVALOR RESOURCES : Reinstatement to Official Quotation.pdf (1)
PU
05:27aVALOR RESOURCES : Acquisition of Radio Gold Project Farm-In.pdf
PU
05:27aSAMSUNG C&T : SHI to take part in Arctic LNG 2 proejct for cooperation in Arctic LNG carriers
PU
05:26aJYSKE BANK A/S : Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group