Bitcoin Oil : Announces Planned Bitcoin Fork Featuring PoS and Other Key Bitcoin Improvements

Bitcoin Oil (“the Company“) announced today its plan to launch the
Bitcoin Oil fork, a new major fork upgrade to the Bitcoin blockchain
network. The company intends to use "OIL" as an abbreviation for Bitcoin
Oil, which stands for “Optimally Improved Ledger”, implementing several
crucial improvements to Bitcoin’s existing distributed ledger platform.
Bitcoin Oil plans to utilize Bitcoin’s existing distributed ledger
platform as a foundation to create its advanced next-generation
cryptocurrency. The Company believes that by leveraging Bitcoin, being
the highest valued cryptocurrency, and Bitcoin’s existing distributed
ledger platform, being one of the best and most popular public
blockchain platforms in the world, the Company will be able to
accelerate the development and adoption of Bitcoin Oil and Bitcoin Oil's
platform.
The centerpiece of Bitcoin Oil and its “Optimally Improved Ledger” will
be the so-called “SSPSS” strategy focusing on the development and
implementation of essential Bitcoin improvements in the fields of
Stability, Sustainability, Privacy, Smart Sidechains, and Scalability,
or “SSPSS”.
The highly innovative SSPSS strategy includes but is not limited to key
new Bitcoin blockchain features such as:
(i.) minimizing Bitcoin’s volatility (i.e. by connecting it with stable
off-chain values),
(ii.) drastically reducing Bitcoin’s insane energy consumption (i.e. by
altering the consensus protocol to PoS),
(iii.) implementing true privacy features (i.e. by enabling confidential
transactions),
(iv.) empowering Bitcoin based ICOs and STOs (e.g. by employing full
smart contract functionalities), and last but not least,
(v.) developing cutting-edge scalability solutions (i.e. by complete
integration of layer 2 protocols and offline transactions).
To learn more about Bitcoin Oil and the proposed fork, please review our
next press releases as well as our forthcoming white paper which is
expected to be released within the first quarter of 2019.
About Bitcoin Oil
Bitcoin Oil is a developer of innovative blockchain technology aimed at
the improvement of Bitcoin. Bitcoin Oil is a developer of ledger
technology aimed at the Bitcoin blockchain and the creator of Bitcoin
Oil, a new cryptocurrency based on the Bitcoin network with an optimally
improved ledger through the use of its “SSPSS” improvement strategy.
To learn more about Bitcoin Oil and its forthcoming Bitcoin fork, please
visit our website at www.bitcoinoil.com
or review our next press releases as well as our forthcoming white
paper, or if you are interested in investing with Bitcoin Oil, please
contact us at investors@bitcoinoil.com
or call us at +1-8777-BITCOINOIL.
Disclaimer
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to purchase any coin or right described herein,
nor shall there be any sale of these coins or rights in any state or
jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful
prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any
such state or jurisdiction.
This press release contains information about pending transactions, and
there can be no assurance that any of these transactions will be
completed in accordance with the terms described in this press release
or at all.
