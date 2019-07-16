Log in
Bitcoin falls below $10,000 after Facebook grilled on crypto plans

07/16/2019 | 12:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Facebook logo is seen on representations of Bitcoin virtual currency in this illustration picture

LONDON (Reuters) - Bitcoin fell 8% on Tuesday, breaching $10,000 for the first time in two weeks after U.S. lawmakers grilled Facebook on its cryptocurrency plans, as political and regulatory scrutiny of digital coins intensifies.

The biggest cryptocurrency fell to $9828.89 by around 1630 GMT after David Marcus, the company's top executive overseeing the planned Libra project, answered questions from the Senate Banking Committee. Earlier in the day, bitcoin had lost around 3%.

Traders said the trigger for the selling was not immediately clear. During the testimony, a U.S. senator said Facebook was "delusional" to believe people will trust it with their money as the social media giant fights to get Washington onside for its planned Libra project, aimed for launch in 2020.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson; Editing Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO -11.30% 8550.64 End-of-day quote.186.98%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR -11.70% 9577.0495 End-of-day quote.183.34%
FACEBOOK 0.17% 204.2089 Delayed Quote.55.55%
