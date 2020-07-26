Log in
Bitcoin rises above $10,000 for first time since early June

07/26/2020 | 03:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Representations of virtual currency Bitcoin are seen in this picture illustration taken

After several weeks of trading in narrow ranges, bitcoin breached $10,000 on Sunday for the first time since early June.

In addition to suffering pricing blows due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the virtual currency went through its third so-called halving on May 11, which cut the rewards given to those who "mine" bitcoin <BTC=BTSP> to 6.25 new coins from 12.5.

The "halving" has affected the supply side of bitcoin and increased the time needed for miners to find their break-even point.

On Sunday, the cryptocurrency hit highs of $10,200.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BITCOIN - EURO 1.77% 8483.8435 End-of-day quote.28.63%
BITCOIN - UNITED STATES DOLLAR 2.02% 9907.3725 End-of-day quote.32.76%
