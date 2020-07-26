Bitcoin rises above $10,000 for first time since early June

In addition to suffering pricing blows due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the virtual currency went through its third so-called halving on May 11, which cut the rewards given to those who "mine" bitcoin <BTC=BTSP> to 6.25 new coins from 12.5.

The "halving" has affected the supply side of bitcoin and increased the time needed for miners to find their break-even point.

On Sunday, the cryptocurrency hit highs of $10,200.

(Reporting by Melissa Fares in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)