Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Bitcoin undergoes third 'halving', falls vs U.S. dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 05:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The exchange rates of Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash are seen on the display of a cryptocurrency ATM at the headquarters of Swiss Falcon Private Bank in Zurich

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

Bitcoin slid on Monday in volatile trading, after it went through a technical adjustment that reduced the rate at which new coins are created, but the outlook remained upbeat as the increase in supply slows down.

Monday's "halving" cuts the rewards given to those who "mine" bitcoin to 6.25 new coins from 12.5.

Bitcoin relies on so-called "mining" computers that validate blocks of transactions by competing to solve mathematical puzzles every 10 minutes. In return, the first to solve the puzzle and clear the transaction is rewarded new bitcoins.

In afternoon trading, bitcoin was last down 1% at $8,647.99 against the dollar at $8,728.25 <BTC=BTSP>. It briefly turned higher.

"The incentive is less for miners now to mine bitcoin and they will probably switch to more profitable cryptocurrencies. So in the short term, there's going to be pressure for bitcoin," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York.

"But longer term, you're probably going to see higher prices. With all the fiscal and monetary stimulus that's being pumped into the global economy, there's renewed interest from institutional traders looking for alternatives to modern government-backed currencies."

Bitcoin has gained more than 20% since the beginning of the year. It touched $10,000 last week, a roughly three-month high.

Traders said bitcoin's halving has fueled gains in the asset this year.

Bitcoin two earlier halvings -- one in November 2012 and the other in July 2016 -- had signaled the start of bitcoin's most dramatic bull runs over a period of several years, although not before a brief sell-off.

The previous two bitcoin halvings propelled rallies of about 10,000% from late 2012 to 2014, and roughly 2,500% from mid-2016 to the currency's all-time high just shy of $20,000 in December 2017, according to traders.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Sandra Maler and Sonya Hepinstall)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:35pTENARIS : to adjust workforce at Bay City, TX, seamless plant
PU
06:19pOil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
06:17pOil falls on fears of second coronavirus wave
RE
06:11pBrazil chicken exports fall yet prospects good due to China, halal market
RE
06:10pNATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : Response to KSU Study
PU
05:49pNasdaq climbs for 6th day in a row
RE
05:44pBitcoin undergoes third 'halving', falls vs U.S. dollar
RE
05:25pTrump says not in favor of reopening China trade deal
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TMX GROUP LIMITED : TMX : Reports Results for First Quarter 2020
2COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Avocado Oil Market 2020-2024 | Health Benefits of Avocado Oil to Bo..
3How Data Analytics in Clinical Trial is Changing the Dynamics of Pharma Industry | A Quantzig Success Story
4THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : THE FIRST BANCSHARES, INC. : to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders Via Live Webc..
5COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Organic Skincare Products Market 2020-2024 | Shift Towards Green Co..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group