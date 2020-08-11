Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitesize: The age evolution of first-time buyers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/11/2020 | 04:14am EDT

Fergus Cumming and John Lewis

Over the last 15 years house prices have increased and home-ownership rates have fallen. But while the *number* of first-time buyers (FTBs) has fallen - what happened to the average *age* of FTBs? Not very much…

Using data on every UK mortgage from the FCA's Product Sales Database, we pick out the ages of FTBs:

The fall from 2006 (red) to 2008 (purple) is very closely approximated by just halving the number of buyers at each age (grey dotted). Though FTB mortgage issuance fell sharply, the shape of the distribution was essentially unchanged. When it recovered from 2008 (purple) to 2018 (blue), the percentage rise in FTB transactions was similar for most age groups. So the age distribution of FTBs has moved much more up-and-down than side-to-side.

The chart below shows key percentiles, plus the median and mean ages of FTBs:

The age distribution of FTBs has only shifted very slightly rightwards over time. The mean and median age are only about 11 months older in 2018 than in 2006.

This can still be reconciled with declining home-ownership rates amongst the young because the absolute numbers are bigger. Halving the flow of 20,000 30-year old FTBs in 2006 means 10,000 fewer FTBs annually. But an equivalent halving of the 2,000-odd 50-year old FTBs means a fall of only 1,000.

And these effects cumulate over time. Most 50-somethings already bought homes before 2008 so their cohort's home-ownership rate was barely affected. But most 20-somethings hadn't, and so their cohort was harder hit.

Fergus Cumming works in the Bank's Monetary Policy Outlook Divisionand John Lewis works in the Bank's Research Hub.

If you want to get in touch, please email us at bankunderground@bankofengland.co.uk or leave a comment below.

Comments will only appear once approved by a moderator, and are only published where a full name is supplied. Bank Underground is a blog for Bank of England staff to share views that challenge - or support - prevailing policy orthodoxies. The views expressed here are those of the authors, and are not necessarily those of the Bank of England, or its policy committees.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 11 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2020 08:13:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:35aDO & CO AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
04:34aAUSNET SERVICES : Environment Effects Statement process set to begin for the Western Victoria Transmission Network Project
PU
04:34aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 11.08.2020
PU
04:34aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 10.08.2020
PU
04:34aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 09.08.2020
PU
04:34aOIL INDIA : Blowout at Baghjan OIL Well, status as on 08.08.2020
PU
04:34aM&G : continues temporary suspension of Property Portfolio
PU
04:34aGLOBALCAPITAL P L C : Postponement of date of AGM
PU
04:34aRUICHENG CHINA MEDIA : Change of head office and principal place of business in the people's republic of china
PU
04:34aAMANAT : Reports Financial Results for 1H 2020
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZALANDO SE : ZALANDO : reports big jump in brands using its services
2BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Receives a Buy rating from Berenberg
3NOVO NORDISK A/S : NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
4NUTRIEN LTD. : NUTRIEN : cuts 2020 adjusted profit forecast on weak ammonia prices
5WASHINGTON PRIME GROUP INC. : WASHINGTON PRIME : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group