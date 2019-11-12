Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitglass : Unveils Patent-Pending SmartEdge Network Security Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 08:10am EST

Revolutionary SASE architecture eliminates the high cost and high latency of legacy solutions

Bitglass, the Next-Gen Cloud Security company, today announced its revolutionary SmartEdge architecture, delivering a complete Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that simultaneously circumvents the management overhead and performance bottlenecks of competing solutions.

With SmartEdge, endpoints carry their own on-device Secure Web Gateway (SWG), locally terminating Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and inspecting all network activity for blocking threats and data leakage. This architecture eliminates the extra network hop inherent in legacy SWG architectures, ensuring high performance and no latency. This cloud security solution delivers comprehensive SWG, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) services in a combined solution managed from the cloud.

“Latency has always been a big concern for cloud-hosted security services,” said Anurag Kahol, Chief Technology Officer at Bitglass. “Moving processing from the network to the endpoint has long been elusive, but Bitglass’ patent-pending Trapdoor Proxy technology makes it possible.”

Previously, it was infeasible to install the SWG on the endpoint, as SSL decryption requires the private key and the associated public key certificate signed by the enterprise. In such a situation, if any one endpoint is lost or stolen, all endpoints in the enterprise may be subject to man-in-the-middle attacks. SmartEdge overcomes this limitation and powers the Bitglass SASE to safely deliver low latency network security capabilities at a low cost.

“Legacy network security solutions are a hybrid of bottleneck appliances and passive agents, leading to high management costs and high latency,” said Nat Kausik, CEO at Bitglass. “The SmartEdge architecture utilizes smart agents to simultaneously cut costs and latency, making it faster and cheaper.”

To learn more about the solution, download the Technical Brief here: https://pages.bitglass.com/CD-FY19Q4-Smart-Edge-Secure-Web-Gateway_LP.html

About Bitglass

Bitglass, the Next-Gen Cloud Security company, is based in Silicon Valley with offices worldwide. The company's cloud security solutions deliver zero-day, agentless, data and threat protection for any app, any device, anywhere. Bitglass is backed by Tier 1 investors and was founded in 2013 by a team of industry veterans with a proven track record of innovation and execution.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:25aGTT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08:25aSEALED AIR CORP/DE : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:25aJACOBSON PHARMA : Launches Smartfish Health Nutrition Products from Norway in Greater China and Asia Pacific Region
AQ
08:25aUNIVAR SOLUTIONS INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:25aSTEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS N.V. : Results of the general meeting
EQ
08:25aMediobanca to Return Up to EUR2.5 Billion to Shareholders Through 2023
DJ
08:25aPHOTON ENERGY N.V. : Record Revenue and Net Income for Third Quarter 2019
EQ
08:25aBioLargo, Inc. Updates the Stock Day Podcast on Quarterly Growth, Commercialization, and Its Role in Solving the PFAS Crisis
NE
08:24aTELIGENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:24aNEXTCURE : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG : INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG: FY 2019: FINAL QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS IN LINE WIT..
3CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Gives Gloomy Auto Sector Outlook After Multibillion-Dollar 3Q Loss
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST NINE-MONTH 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5ILIAD : ILIAD : Iliad announces a plan to launch a 1.4 billion share buyback offer on the open market at a pr..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group