Bitglass : Unveils Patent-Pending SmartEdge Network Security Solution

Bitglass, the Next-Gen Cloud Security company, today announced its revolutionary SmartEdge architecture, delivering a complete Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution that simultaneously circumvents the management overhead and performance bottlenecks of competing solutions.

With SmartEdge, endpoints carry their own on-device Secure Web Gateway (SWG), locally terminating Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) and inspecting all network activity for blocking threats and data leakage. This architecture eliminates the extra network hop inherent in legacy SWG architectures, ensuring high performance and no latency. This cloud security solution delivers comprehensive SWG, Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and Zero-Trust Network Access (ZTNA) services in a combined solution managed from the cloud.

“Latency has always been a big concern for cloud-hosted security services,” said Anurag Kahol, Chief Technology Officer at Bitglass. “Moving processing from the network to the endpoint has long been elusive, but Bitglass’ patent-pending Trapdoor Proxy technology makes it possible.”

Previously, it was infeasible to install the SWG on the endpoint, as SSL decryption requires the private key and the associated public key certificate signed by the enterprise. In such a situation, if any one endpoint is lost or stolen, all endpoints in the enterprise may be subject to man-in-the-middle attacks. SmartEdge overcomes this limitation and powers the Bitglass SASE to safely deliver low latency network security capabilities at a low cost.

“Legacy network security solutions are a hybrid of bottleneck appliances and passive agents, leading to high management costs and high latency,” said Nat Kausik, CEO at Bitglass. “The SmartEdge architecture utilizes smart agents to simultaneously cut costs and latency, making it faster and cheaper.”

