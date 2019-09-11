Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitmain : to reveal world's first Big Data Analysis Report of Global Mining Farms during World Digital Mining Summit this October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 06:16am EDT

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitmain - the world's top 10 fabless chipmaker - is set to release the world's first Big Data Analysis Report of Global Mining Farms during the World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) on 8-10 October in Frankfurt.

The report will provide in-depth analysis and insights on the cryptocurrency mining industry - covering mining farms, to global electricity costs, site selection of mining farms and construction expenses - to help decision-makers have a more complete and comprehensive understanding of the market opportunities, risks and hurdles.

"Bitmain is proud to be leading research and development efforts in the cryptocurrency mining industry and this comprehensive big data analysis report is a successful outcome of it, thanks to our strength and experience accumulated in this industry," said Matthew Wang, Director of Mining Farm of Bitmain.

The agenda for the two-day summit features industry investment and innovation for the mining sector. Jihan Wu (Bitmain Co-Founder), John Ge (Matrixport CEO), Marco Streng (Genesis Mining CEO), and more than 30 industry leaders will gather to share their knowledge and insights of the industry.

Keynote speech topics include but are not limited to: Decentralized Digital Mining, Mining and Power Generation, Higher Efficiency of Mining Operations, New Trends in Digital Mining, Innovating in Mining - New Revenue Streams, Development of Miner Firmware, Modular Design and Construction of Data Center.

Participants of the WDMS can also expect panel discussions on Bitcoin Block Reward Halving and Traditional Finance and Crypto Finance Ecosystem, as well as networking dinners and opportunities of growing their network and business.

The full event agenda, guest list and ticket details for attendees can be found here.

Members of the press can apply for a pass by sending an email to media@miningconf.org

About Bitmain

Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide - Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.

About the WDMS

World Digital Mining Summit (WDMS) is the largest digital mining event of the year. It is a two-day cryptocurrency mining summit with a focus on delivering the latest industry insights, high-class networking, and knowledge exchange.

Started in 2018, WDMS was the first and foremost meet up designed by Bitmain that brought global miners, entrepreneurs, and fellow enthusiasts together all in one place. This global mining summit showcased the leading minds and decision makers, which drove and pushed the crypto mining industry into the future. This year, WDMS is back to discuss ideas on the future of digital mining, blockchain, and more.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitmain-to-reveal-worlds-first-big-data-analysis-report-of-global-mining-farms-during-world-digital-mining-summit-this-october-300915899.html

SOURCE Bitmain


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Millennium&Copthorne Hotels
PU
06:42aGREENE KING : HSBC BANK PLC - Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Greene King plc
PU
06:42a4,600 MM SPRAYING WIDTH : technotrans spray lubrication system for the automotive industry
PU
06:42aMILLENNIUM PTHORNE HOTELS : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) Millennium&Copthorne Hotels
PU
06:42aCHEWY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
06:41aS.Africa's Naspers shares fall more than 30% after Prosus market debut
RE
06:40aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:39aKONTRON : Success of Kontron ACE Flight(TM) 4608 avionics server demonstrated by installations on more than 300 aircraft globally
AQ
06:38aHong Kong Exchanges bids $39 billion to take over London Stock Exchange
RE
06:38aAERIE PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group