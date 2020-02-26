Bitstamp Announces New Chief Legal Officer and Board Member

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitstamp , the world’s longest-running cryptocurrency exchange and Europe’s largest by trade volume, announces the hiring of Mary Beth Buchanan as Chief Legal Officer and the appointment of Mike Lempres to Bitstamp USA, Inc.’s board of directors.



Buchanan joins Bitstamp from Kraken, where she held the role of General Counsel. She has continuously held senior roles in the U.S. Justice Department, most recently as the presidentially appointed United States Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania between 2001 and 2009. During her time in the private sector, she was a partner with the international law firm Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, until 2018, when she joined Kraken. Buchanan will be based out of Bitstamp’s growing U.S. office.

“This is an exciting time to join Bitstamp – the legal landscape around digital assets is progressing, and Bitstamp has proven its commitment to promoting effective regulation that supports further innovation,” said Mary Beth Buchanan, Chief Legal Officer at Bitstamp. “I look forward to joining the executive team and helping Bitstamp continue to build the most trusted, transparent and secure trading venue for cryptocurrency.”

Lempres has an extensive background in the financial services and digital asset space. He currently serves on the board of directors for Silvergate Bank and Coinbase Custody Trust Company, and he is the executive in residence at Andreessen Horowitz. His digital assets experience includes his tenure at Coinbase, where he served as Chief Legal & Risk Officer and Chief Policy Officer, playing an instrumental role in building its legal and compliance functions. Earlier, he worked as General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer at Bitnet Technologies. In more traditional financial services, he served as General Counsel of the Pacific Exchange, a national securities exchange, and as Assistant General Counsel and Practice Head at Silicon Valley Bank.

“As Bitstamp positions itself for continued global growth, it brings a strong reputation for trustworthiness. I’m joining the board of their U.S. entity to help scale the business in a rapidly changing U.S. digital asset environment,” said Mike Lempres, board member at Bitstamp USA, Inc. “Bitstamp remains at the forefront of innovation and regulation as both a cornerstone of the industry and a forward-looking exchange.”

Bitstamp is continuing to build its U.S. team as it looks to grow its global footprint. The appointments of Buchanan and Lempres bolster Bitstamp’s legal and regulatory credentials and reinforce the bitcoin pioneer’s commitment to being the most trusted cryptocurrency exchange in the world.

About Bitstamp

Bitstamp is the world’s longest-running bitcoin exchange, continuously supporting the crypto economy since 2011. With a proven track record and mature approach to the industry, Bitstamp provides a secure and transparent trading venue to over four million individuals and enables a range of institutional partners to enter crypto markets through their time-proven infrastructure. Whether it’s through their intuitive web and mobile apps or arsenal of industry-leading APIs, Bitstamp is where crypto enters the world of finance.

For more information, visit bitstamp.net .