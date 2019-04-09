Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bitstamp Granted Virtual Currency License by New York State DFS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/09/2019 | 11:01am EDT

NEW YORK CITY, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitstamp, Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announces that it has been granted a virtual currency license from the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS).   

Bitstamp is the 19th company to receive a BitLicense from DFS, which authorizes Bitstamp to continue its digital currency operations in the state of New York.  

In 2016, Bitstamp Europe S.A. was granted a payment institution license, which was passported across all 28 European Union countries.

“We’ve always embraced proactive efforts that protect the interests of both consumers and institutional investors,” said Nejc Kodrič, CEO of Bitstamp. “Obtaining a BitLicense is another example of our commitment to be the most trusted digital currency exchange in the world.”

Bitstamp’s BitLicense allows it to offer trading in five cryptocurrencies - BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and BCH - in addition to others it may add in the future. It’s an important part of Bitstamp’s effort to continue to bridge the gap between the traditional financial and cryptocurrency worlds.

The DFS BitLicense requires Bitstamp to meet several stringent requirements when it comes to consumer protections. Bitstamp customers can have peace of mind that they are afforded the same protections as customers at traditional financial institutions.  

“Having a BitLicense is also a key element in ramping up our presence in the United States, especially when it comes to working with institutional investors,” said Kodrič.

Bitstamp is making several major upgrades that puts it on par with traditional financial exchanges, including incorporating Cinnober’s TRADExpress Trading System, a new and faster WebSocket solution, a new mobile app and the launch of a new trading interface later this month.

For more information on Bitstamp, please visit www.bitstamp.net.

About Bitstamp:
Founded in 2011, Bitstamp is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and the EU’s largest by trading volume. Currently offering trading between BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP, LTC, USD and EUR, the exchange empowers individuals and institutions to reap the benefits of emerging financial technologies by unlocking reliable access to leading cryptocurrencies. With its focus on prudence and oversight, Bitstamp is uniquely positioned to serve as a stepping-stone between the traditional financial and cryptocurrency worlds. Safe and easy to use, Bitstamp always puts its customers first, which is why it gets the stamp of approval from over 3 million traders throughout the world. For more information about how Bitstamp supports the exchange of currencies, information, ideas and trust, visit www.bitstamp.net.

Media Contact:
Brianna Hayes
Uproar PR for Bitstamp
bhayes@uproarpr.com
(321) 236-0102 x237

Bitstamp jpg.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:21aPETROX RESOURCES : IIROC Trading Halt - PTC
AQ
11:20aAIRBUS : Boeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries tumble on 737 MAX grounding
RE
11:20aAIRBUS : Boeing quarterly orders halve, deliveries tumble on 737 MAX grounding
RE
11:20aOman's share index closes higher marginally
AQ
11:19aTORSTAR CORPORATION : to Report 2019 First Quarter Results
AQ
11:19aADEVINTA ASA : - Update on shares held by primary insiders after completion of the Demerger
AQ
11:19aNH HOTEL : Minor Hotels, NH Hotel Group to debut Anantara brand in Spain
AQ
11:19aIssue of Equity and PDMR sharedealing
AQ
11:19aWORLDWIDE CLINICAL TRIALS : Receives 2019 CRO Leadership Awards for Outstanding Capabilities, Compatibility, Expertise, Quality and Reliability
BU
11:18aSTANTEC : awarded prestigious RoSPA Order of Distinction
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : Alcon tops $28 billion market cap in decade's biggest Swiss stock deal
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : Lenders seize UK retailer Debenhams, wiping out Ashley
3China wants to ban bitcoin mining
4GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The GE Brief – April 9, 2019
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About