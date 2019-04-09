Bitstamp Granted Virtual Currency License by New York State DFS

NEW YORK CITY, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitstamp , Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announces that it has been granted a virtual currency license from the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS).



Bitstamp is the 19th company to receive a BitLicense from DFS, which authorizes Bitstamp to continue its digital currency operations in the state of New York.

In 2016, Bitstamp Europe S.A. was granted a payment institution license, which was passported across all 28 European Union countries.

“We’ve always embraced proactive efforts that protect the interests of both consumers and institutional investors,” said Nejc Kodrič, CEO of Bitstamp. “Obtaining a BitLicense is another example of our commitment to be the most trusted digital currency exchange in the world.”

Bitstamp’s BitLicense allows it to offer trading in five cryptocurrencies - BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC and BCH - in addition to others it may add in the future. It’s an important part of Bitstamp’s effort to continue to bridge the gap between the traditional financial and cryptocurrency worlds.

The DFS BitLicense requires Bitstamp to meet several stringent requirements when it comes to consumer protections. Bitstamp customers can have peace of mind that they are afforded the same protections as customers at traditional financial institutions.

“Having a BitLicense is also a key element in ramping up our presence in the United States, especially when it comes to working with institutional investors,” said Kodrič.

Bitstamp is making several major upgrades that puts it on par with traditional financial exchanges, including incorporating Cinnober’s TRADExpress Trading System, a new and faster WebSocket solution, a new mobile app and the launch of a new trading interface later this month.

About Bitstamp:

Founded in 2011, Bitstamp is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange and the EU’s largest by trading volume. Currently offering trading between BTC, BCH, ETH, XRP, LTC, USD and EUR, the exchange empowers individuals and institutions to reap the benefits of emerging financial technologies by unlocking reliable access to leading cryptocurrencies. With its focus on prudence and oversight, Bitstamp is uniquely positioned to serve as a stepping-stone between the traditional financial and cryptocurrency worlds. Safe and easy to use, Bitstamp always puts its customers first, which is why it gets the stamp of approval from over 3 million traders throughout the world. For more information about how Bitstamp supports the exchange of currencies, information, ideas and trust, visit www.bitstamp.net .