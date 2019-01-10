Bitstop and KIOSK Information Systems Announce Bitcoin ATM Partnership at NRF Big Show 2019

Bitcoin ATM pioneer Bitstop
has partnered with KIOSK
Information Systems (KIOSK), the largest custom self-service
solution provider in North America, to create an innovative Bitcoin ATM
platform enabling customers to easily buy and sell digital currency on
the spot. KIOSK will be featuring the newest Bitstop ATM model at the
2019 NRF Big Show in booth
#3755.
Bitstop’s innovative software platform paired with KIOSK’s
industry-leading hardware sets a new standard in the Bitcoin ATM
Industry, an industry that has grown from nothing five years ago to over
4,000 Bitcoin ATMs in 2018 (coinatmradar.com). Growth projections for
this new niche ATM category are expected to exceed 10,000 installations
world-wide in the next two years alone.
Retailers in the US and Internationally are taking notice because these
ATMs are a great way to monetize existing floorspace while driving
in-store foot traffic. Bitcoin ATMs are popping up in mainstream retail
storefronts such as supermarkets, malls, convenience stores, gas
stations, as well as hotels & airports.
Bitcoin is a digital currency which has seen hyper growth in recent
years due to a surge in demand for the scarce digital asset by retail
customers who want to invest. It’s still early days and access to
Bitcoin can be complicated or confusing. Bitcoin ATMs solve this problem
by making the process simple. In four easy steps, you can buy Bitcoin
instantly. Customers don’t have to wait days for their Bitcoin or deal
with complicated exchanges that provide little or no education.
On the solution partnership announcement, Bill Butler, KIOSK CEO, said,
“We’re excited to partner with Bitstop on this Bitcoin ATM solution.
They have a great reputation in the Bitcoin space and are one of the
premier operators in the Crypto ATM industry.”
Andrew Barnard, Bitstop’s Co-Founder, states, “Our goal is to sell
thousands of Bitcoin ATMs globally over the next few years. While the
market is currently still in its infancy, we predict that within five
years, it will be normal to see a Bitcoin ATM when you’re out shopping,
traveling or pumping gas. To get to that point, we know it must be
incredibly easy for the consumer to use, and for the retailer to
operate. This solution partnership combines Bitstop’s four years of
experience developing and operating a fleet of 100 Bitcoin ATMs with
KIOSK’s 25+ years of industry leading design and engineering experience.
The end result is a simple, secure, and reliable Bitcoin ATM exchange
platform that is beneficial to both the consumer and the deploying
retailer.” NRF demonstrations in KIOSK booth #3755.
About KIOSK Information Systems: As the Market Leader in
Self-service Solutions, KIOSK provides proven expertise in design
engineering, application development, integration, manufacturing, field
support, and managed services for even the most sophisticated
self-service platforms. A deep portfolio of standard and custom KIOSK
designs are deployed among Top 100 Retailers and Fortune 500 clients in
virtually all self-service vertical markets. www.kiosk.com,
800.509.5471.
About Bitstop: Bitstop is a Bitcoin infrastructure development
company based in sunny Miami, FL. Founded in 2013, Bitstop is an early
pioneer in the Bitcoin ATM industry whose mission is to build tools and
services which make Bitcoin more accessible.
