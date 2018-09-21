Log in
Bitterroot Resources : North Brenda -- Drilling Results

09/21/2018

Assays have been received from Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (BTT, TSX-V) nine-hole, 1,361-metre drilling program at the Plateau Zone on the North Brenda gold-silver project in southern British Columbia. This drilling tested areas below and along strike from gold-silver-bearing sulphide vein-style mineralization and alteration exposed in trenches.

Numerous narrow quartz veins were encountered in the drill holes, with associated chlorite and sericite alteration and geochemically anomalous gold content. The assay results received from the drill program were not of economic tenor. The best results from the sampling were 0.90 g/t gold over 1.45 metres in hole 6 and 0.92 g/t gold over 0.61 metres, as well as 0.24 g/t gold over 4.33 metres in hole 5. Pyritic quartz veins in the drilled areas carry gold values which are the likely source of the gold-in-soil anomalies. High gold grades from mineralized zones in surface trenches above the drilled areas appear to have been caused by surface enrichment or weathering.

The Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, responsible for the technical content of this news release is Jeffrey D. Rowe, P.Geo.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Michael S. Carr

Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document contains statements about expected or anticipated future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, such as general economic, market and business conditions, regulatory processes and actions, technical issues, new legislation, competitive conditions, the uncertainties resulting from potential delays or changes in plans, the occurrence of unexpected events and the company's ability to execute and implement its future plans. Actual results may differ materially from those projected by management. For such statements, we claim the safe harbour for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Legislation Reform Act of 1995.

Disclaimer

Bitterroot Resources Ltd. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 23:03:04 UTC
