Bitterroot Resources : North Brenda -- Drilling Results

Assays have been received from Bitterroot Resources Ltd.'s (BTT, TSX-V) nine-hole, 1,361-metre drilling program at the Plateau Zone on the North Brenda gold-silver project in southern British Columbia. This drilling tested areas below and along strike from gold-silver-bearing sulphide vein-style mineralization and alteration exposed in trenches.

Numerous narrow quartz veins were encountered in the drill holes, with associated chlorite and sericite alteration and geochemically anomalous gold content. The assay results received from the drill program were not of economic tenor. The best results from the sampling were 0.90 g/t gold over 1.45 metres in hole 6 and 0.92 g/t gold over 0.61 metres, as well as 0.24 g/t gold over 4.33 metres in hole 5. Pyritic quartz veins in the drilled areas carry gold values which are the likely source of the gold-in-soil anomalies. High gold grades from mineralized zones in surface trenches above the drilled areas appear to have been caused by surface enrichment or weathering.

The Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, responsible for the technical content of this news release is Jeffrey D. Rowe, P.Geo.

