Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bittnet : Admission to trading BNETR07 allocation rights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 11:31am EDT

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs investors about the receiving of the necessary approvals from FSA and BSE for the admission to trading of the allocation rights (DA) BNETR07 resulting from the subscriptions in the capital increase. The first trading day will be 21.04.2020 and the trading period will be extended until the registration moment of the new capital in the records of Trade Register Office, FSA and the Central Depository.
According to the presentation document, attached to this current report, the last trading day for the BNETR07 allocation rights will be, at the latest, the working day prior to the transmission to the Central Depository of the Securities Registration Certificate (CIVM) with the increased capital.
The conversion from BNETR07 allocation rights into BNET shares will be done automatically through the systems of the Bucharest Stock Exchange and the Central Depository, so each holder of BNETR07, on the registration date, will be allocated one BNET share for each BNETR07 allocation right owned. The registration date (defined as the date on which the identification of BNETR07 holders that will be transformed into newly issued shares takes place) is the next working day after the receipt by the Central Depository of the CIVM for the increased capital.
The Company will inform investors of the last trading day for BNETR07 allocation rights through current reports published on the BVB website as all legal procedures for registering the new share capital will be executed. The estimated trading period for the alocation rights is until 04.05.2020.

Document de prezentare drepturi alocare BNETR07

CR24 current report - engl 2020CR24 raport curent - ro 2020

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 16 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2020 15:30:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:00pPIXIUM VISION : Reports Cash Position as of March 31, 2020, and provides business and financial update with cash runway extended until Q1 2021
GL
12:00pVranken-Pommery Monopole - Availability of the 2019 Universal Registration Document
GL
12:00pCYBER SECURITY 1 AB : Notice of Material Change in Cyber1 Group Subsidiaries
GL
12:00pKBRA RELEASES RESEARCH &NDASH; CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) : CRE Recovery Clues From the Great Recession and China
BU
12:00pL'ORÉAL : News release: "First Quarter 2020 Sales"
GL
11:58aLEARN IN : Raises $3.5 Million to Help Companies Upskill Employees and Avoid Layoffs
BU
11:56aLVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON : Sales drop at Vuitton owner LVMH as virus forces store closures
RE
11:56aROCTOOL : Roctool measures the advantages of its technology with new plastics
PU
11:56aNEWAYS ELECTRONICS INTERNATIONAL N : AGM approves all proposed resolutions
PU
11:56aMAISONS DU MONDE : Update on performance & Covid-19 mitigation measures
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Deutsche Bank downgrades from Neutral to Sell
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : U.S. probe unable to rule out White House influence on JEDI contract award..
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google to slow hiring for rest of 2020, CEO tells staff
4Europe's energy giants turn greener, but paths and targets diverge
5BANK OF CHINA LIMITED : Singapore oil trader Hin Leong owes $3.85 bln to banks - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group