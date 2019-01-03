Bittnet : Announcement about 10th coupon payment

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs that the 10th coupon payment for the Company's bond issue - dated 15th July 2016, ticker BNET19 - will be made on January 15th 2019. The payment will be made through the Central Depository and Banca Transilvania - as The Paying Agent - to the bond holders registered in the Bond Holders Registry at the reference Date: 11th January 2019 (Ex-date: 10th January 2019). The interest will be paid via bank transfer directly to the accounts of all participants in the RoClear System, to the bondholders' bank accounts whichwere confirmed by the bondholders in the Subscription Form, or to the bank accounts which were notified to the Payment Agent by the bondholders. The interest rate is 9% per year and the interest amount is a gross of RON 22.50 / bond. The Company's corporate bonds are tradeable on the Bonds-ATS Market, administered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange, starting with 27th September 2016 - under the BNET19 ticker.

CR01 current report_EN