Bittnet : Business transfer operation Crescendo Intrenational SRL

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the shareholders about the formal closer of the business transfer operation between Crescendo International and Dendrio Solutions (wholly owned by Bittnet Systems). Thus, starting with January 1, 2019, Dendrio Solutions took over Crescendo International's IT&C integration business, as approved by the EGSM decision no. 2 of 17 December 2018 and under the Business Transfer Agreement of 14 October 2018.

Along with IT&C equipments and other assets, Dendrio Solutions team has grown with 41 employees who will continue to carry out their IT&C integration activity within the Bittnet Group, as they have done so far under the Crescendo brand. The Company estimates the positive effects of this investment to achieve a turnover of 100 million ron by Dendrio Solutions in fiscal year 2019.

CR01 current report_EN.