Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bittnet : Capital increase operation February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 11:30am EST

The Sole Administrator of BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the investors about the decision to increase the capital by issuing a total of 3,477,967 common, nominative, dematerialized shares, of equal value and with a face value of RON 0.1 each, in the account of the options holders ('Key Persons') in accordance with the Stock Option Plan (SOP) approved by EGSM Resolution 6 of 28.04.2016 and the management contracts approved by OGSM decisions 4 and 5 of 28.04.2016 - hereinafter referred to as 'SOP 2016' or 'SOP'.

The shared an subscribed capital increased by RON 347,796.70, and the capital increases additionally with the amount of RON 3,584,392.30 - share premiums. According to SOP2016, 18 persons were entitled, but didn't have the obligation, to acquire shares from the Company at a price per share equivalent to a capitalization of the company of RON 7,800,000. In 2018, the 18 individuals exercised their option, the Company having the option of buying shares from the market or operating a capital increase by issuing to the option holders a number of shares that equate (at market price) with the financial value of the option for option holders.

The value of the option, which is the receivable on the Company, was certified by an extrajudicial accounting report number 2530 dated 28.01.2019 - attached. The number of newly issued shares was determined in accordance with the provisions of art. 210 (2) of Law 31/1990 and art. 87-88 of Law 24/2017 on Issuers of Financial Instruments and Market Operations and Art. 174 of the FSA Regulation no. 5/2018. Thus, the number of shares was established by dividing the Company's debt at the medium market price of the BNET shares during February 6, 2018 - February 5, 2019.

The capital increase is made by suspension of the preference right and based on the Decision of the Administrator no. 5622 of 6.02.2019 (attached to this current report) and in accordance with the attributions delegated by the EGMS by Decisions no. 3 of 25.04.2018 and no. 1 of December 17, 2018, so that the newly issued shares can be allocated to the option holders (as a result of SOP2016). Due to the fact that the price per share is equal to the market price, the operation is neutral for the shareholders not included in this capital increase (they may acquire additional shares - at the same price with the Key people - on the market).

In addition to acces to quality human resources, at no extra monthly cost (or at monthly cost below market price), this roll-out of the incentive program - SOP2016 - creates for the Company a double benefit in terms of cash-flow and financial position (balance sheet): on the one hand, to complete the incentive plan, the Company did not have to decapitalize (by buying shares on the market), on the other hand, its own capital increases by the amount of RON 3,932,189 - the value of the option, without generating any disadvantage for minority shareholders.

Thus, the shares released as a result of the increase of the share capital through the conversion of the certain receivable will be recorded by the Central Depository on the Payment Date in the accounts of the Key Persons regarding.

The Company will submit all the diligence in order to implement this operation, with the National Trade Register Office, the Financial Supervision Authority, Bucharest Stock Exchange and the Central Depository.

Decizie Administrator unic majorare capital febr 2019

Raport expertiza contabila extrajudiciara SOP Bittnet

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 16:29:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:59aEPIROC : and Ericsson to optimize wireless technology for mines
AQ
11:59aAMAZON COM : Woody Allen Sues Amazon Studios for Breach of Contract
DJ
11:59aBROWER PIVEN NOTIFIES INVESTORS OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT AND ENCOURAGES THOSE WHO HAVE LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 FROM INVESTMENT IN PROSHARES SHORT VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETF (NYSE : SVXY) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
GL
11:59aRepublic Bank of Arizona Announces Unaudited Financial Results For the Quarter Ending December 31, 2018
GL
11:58aPENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:57aELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : Macron says France to decide on new nuclear reactors around 2022
RE
11:56aA Comprehensive Guide to Retail Analytics - Request a Free Supplement Today!
BU
11:56aCAPITAL GEARING TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:55aBIOLINERX : Announces Closing of $15.4 Million Underwritten Public Offering of its American Depositary Shares and Warrants
PU
11:54aEXCLUSIVE : Dell explores sale of cyber security company SecureWorks - sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Twitter shares sink after weaker-than-expected revenue forecast
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
3FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : shares tumble as 2019 guidance disappoints
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
5BB&T to buy SunTrust in biggest U.S. bank deal in a decade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.