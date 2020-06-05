Bittnet : Completion of the 2019 Annual Report

In addition to the current report no. 29 / 30.04.2020 regarding the publication of the 2019 Annual Report, BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') makes available to investors the Company's individual financial statements accompanied by notes, together with the Independent Auditor's Report for the individual financial statements for the financial year 2019, as pages included in the 'Annual Report 2019' document.

The individual financial statements of the Company and the Auditor's Report were previously published on 30.03.2019 on the Company's website and on the BSE website for consultation as supporting documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders in the form of individual documents.

2019 Annual Report