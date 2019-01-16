Bittnet : Financial communication schedule

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the shareholders about the publication of the financial calendar for 2019. The Company will publish periodical reports in the following manner:

Event Date Preliminary annual financial results 2018 February 22, 2019 Bittnet Investors Day April 17, 2019 Annual General Shareholders Meeting (GSM) April 24, 2019 Annual Report for FY 2018 April 25, 2019 Semi-Annual Report for the first half of 2019 August 30, 2019

These dates have been chosen to be evening of the last working day of the week to allow the maximum possible time for information to be absorbed by the interested parties. The date for the Shareholders Meeting has been chosen to be during a work day, as to allow maximum participation for shareholders, in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.