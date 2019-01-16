Log in
Bittnet : Financial communication schedule

01/16/2019 | 02:04pm EST

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the shareholders about the publication of the financial calendar for 2019. The Company will publish periodical reports in the following manner:

Event Date
Preliminary annual financial results 2018
February 22, 2019
Bittnet Investors Day April 17, 2019
Annual General Shareholders Meeting (GSM)
April 24, 2019
Annual Report for FY 2018 April 25, 2019
Semi-Annual Report for the first half of 2019
August 30, 2019

These dates have been chosen to be evening of the last working day of the week to allow the maximum possible time for information to be absorbed by the interested parties. The date for the Shareholders Meeting has been chosen to be during a work day, as to allow maximum participation for shareholders, in accordance with the Corporate Governance Principles of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 19:03:07 UTC
