Bittnet : Internet web adress www.bittnet.ro

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') informs the investors regarding the modification of the Company's Internet address from www.bittnetsystems.ro at www.bittnet.ro . Thus, all information related to the current activity, the Company's presentation, as well as the current communications and current reports , the supporting materials and the documents related with the General Shareholders' Meetings as well as the Annual and Semestrial Reports will be accessible at the new web address: https://investors.bittnet.ro/
