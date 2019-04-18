Log in
Bittnet : Internet web adress www.bittnet.ro

04/18/2019 | 11:23am EDT

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company') informs the investors regarding the modification of the Company's Internet address from www.bittnetsystems.ro at www.bittnet.ro . Thus, all information related to the current activity, the Company's presentation, as well as the current communications and current reports , the supporting materials and the documents related with the General Shareholders' Meetings as well as the Annual and Semestrial Reports will be accessible at the new web address: https://investors.bittnet.ro/

CR22 current report - engl 2019

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 15:22:01 UTC
