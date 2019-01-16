Bittnet : Manager's transactions art. 19 MAR

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the shareholders according to art. 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR), of the transactions with Company's shares, on January 15th 2019, by individuals discharging managerial responsibilities. Those transactions are part of the process of aligning the interests of former Crescendo International associates with Company management, as Bittnet has informed the capital market in the document 'Investment Proposal - Business Transfer of Crescendo IT&C Integration' made available to investors as a support document for the EGSM of December 17th, 2018 and in accordance with the Promise Agreement signed by the founding shareholders of Bittnet regarding the business transfer.

The transactions have been notified to the Company in accordance with the the capital market legislation and can be consulted at the link below:

BNET_tranzactii-management-conf-art-19-din-Reg-596