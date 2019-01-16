Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bittnet : Manager's transactions art. 19 MAR

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 04:49am EST

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the shareholders according to art. 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR), of the transactions with Company's shares, on January 15th 2019, by individuals discharging managerial responsibilities. Those transactions are part of the process of aligning the interests of former Crescendo International associates with Company management, as Bittnet has informed the capital market in the document 'Investment Proposal - Business Transfer of Crescendo IT&C Integration' made available to investors as a support document for the EGSM of December 17th, 2018 and in accordance with the Promise Agreement signed by the founding shareholders of Bittnet regarding the business transfer.

The transactions have been notified to the Company in accordance with the the capital market legislation and can be consulted at the link below:

BNET_tranzactii-management-conf-art-19-din-Reg-596

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 09:48:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:02aKUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion play for Panalpina
RE
05:02aORKLA ASA : Preliminary results of Orkla's tender offer for Kotipizza
AQ
05:01aTIETO OYJ : Board of Directors resolves on incentive plans for key employees
AQ
05:01aALSTOM : to continue maintenance of Renfe's high-speed and suburban trains
AQ
05:01aSECURE CODE WARRIOR : Marks 2018 with Record Financial Performance and Strong Global Footprint Growth
BU
05:01aSmartTouch® Interactive Develops Lead Gen Marketing Programs for Randolph Todd Development
BU
05:01aIntroducing the WBI Bull | Bear Trend Switch SMAs
BU
05:01aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SPECIALTY INSURANCE : Adds Property Construction in UK & Ireland, Names Simeon Seamer to Head Property Construction Team
BU
05:01aSIVERS IMA : today announces RFIC mmWave design win from an Eastern European based Broadband Wireless Access system supplier
AQ
05:01aItem 9 Labs Strengthens Executive Team
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2CITIGROUP : JPMorgan misses fourth-quarter profit estimates as bond trading slumps
3City unites in call for urgent Brexit transition deal
4London's blue chip stocks fall as pound weighs after Brexit vote defeat
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : All eggs in the online basket

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.