Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bittnet : Report status of subscriptions – capital increase Stage 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/05/2020 | 07:31am EDT

BITTNET SYSTEMS S.A. (hereinafter referred to as 'the Company') informs the investors about the results of the subscription process in Stage 1 of the capital increase operation with new contributions in cash, carried out between 05 March - 03 April 2020 and in which a number of 11,046,641 new shares was offered at a price of 0.83 RON per share. During Stage 1, 25,234,640 preference rights have been subscribed resulting a total of 5,046,928 new shares, which represents 45.68% of the entire issue. The total amount of capital raised by the Company is RON 4,188,950.24. In Stage 2 the Company will offer for sale the remaining 5,999,713 unsubscribed shares, within a private placement, at a price of RON 0.8310 per share. Stage 2 of the capital increase will take place over a period of 5 working days starting with 06 April 2020 through SSIF Tradeville SA.

Disclaimer

Bittnet Systems SA published this content on 05 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2020 11:30:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aCAPITAL BANK OF JORDAN PSC : Supports Central Bank of Jordan's Financing Programme for SMEs
PU
08:01aINCYTE : Announces First Presentation of Phase 3 Data from the TRuE-AD Program of Ruxolitinib Cream at the Revolutionizing Atopic Dermatitis Virtual Symposium
BU
08:01a9/11 Organization Pays off the Mortgages on the Homes of Three Gold Star Families in Honor of National Gold Star Spouses Day
GL
07:58aHSBC : Hong Kong shareholders mull legal action over dividend scrapping
RE
07:31aBITTNET : Report status of subscriptions – capital increase Stage 1
PU
07:15aAMAZON COM : How Enforcers Curtailed a Coronavirus Robocall Scam
DJ
06:39aSwiss gold refiners to resume work, easing supply constraints
RE
06:28aSAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays May crude prices until after OPEC+ meeting - source
RE
06:26aAIRBUS : A350-1000 deployed in fight against COVID-19
PU
06:26aAIRBUS : continues to purchase and supply millions of face masks from China
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Accelerates Production of Experimental Coronavirus Drug
2STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : China's Luckin Coffee says business will continue amid financial fraud pro..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : SINGLE PASSENGER FLIGHTS: The daily woes of airlines, and the crew still workin..
4SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays May crude prices until after OPEC+ meeting - sou..
5THE BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA : Canada's Big Six banks cut credit card interest rates to ease ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group