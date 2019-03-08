Bittrex lists Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) Ahead of Go-Live Next Week

HONG KONG, March 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Crypto.com , the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced that its Crypto.com Chain Token (CRO) has been listed on Bittrex International, an international exchange by a premier U.S.-based blockchain trading platform Bittrex.

The Crypto.com Chain is a high-performing native blockchain powering Crypto.com Pay, which allows customers to pay for goods and services with cryptocurrency while receiving generous cashback rewards. For merchants, Crypto.com Pay offers the option to get paid in any crypto without being exposed to its inherent volatility and enjoy greatly reduced processing fees and near instant settlement.

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "The Crypto.com Pay SDK has shipped and we will open the platform to our 400,000 users next week. The CRO token serves as a cross-currency settlement instrument for our native blockchain. Further listings of the token will increase liquidity necessary to support transaction volumes and settlement for our growing list of merchants."

CRO is now trading on Bittrex International . Learn more about the Crypto.com Chain by visiting: www.crypto.com/chain

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

About Bittrex

Bittrex is the premier U.S.-based blockchain platform founded in 2014 by three cybersecurity engineers, providing lightning-fast trade execution, dependable digital wallets and industry-leading security practices. Its mission is to help advance the blockchain industry by fostering innovation, incubating new and emerging technology, and driving transformative change.

For press enquiries, please contact:

The Hoffman Agency

CryptoPR@hoffman.com

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bittrex-lists-cryptocom-chain-token-cro-ahead-of-go-live-next-week-300809093.html View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crypto.com