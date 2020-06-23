Log in
Bitvore : Announces Addition to Board of Directors

06/23/2020 | 08:33am EDT

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvore, the leading provider of business insights from unstructured data, today announced that Susan Hauser has joined its Board of Directors.

"I'm pleased to take a Board seat at Bitvore," said Ms. Hauser. "I look forward to working closely with Bitvore CEO Jeff Drake and the Bitvore team in bringing the strong value of Bitvore's AI-powered data intelligence solutions for financials to customers around the globe." 

Hauser joins the Bitvore Board of Directors with over 30 years of experience in the software industry. As a 28-year Microsoft veteran (retired July 2017) with experiences spanning vertical sales and global management, she held a number of executive positions at Microsoft. Most recently, Hauser served as Corporate Vice President of the Worldwide Enterprise & Partner Group, where she and her organizations had global responsibility for the largest strategic customers across the commercial sector, public sector, industry groups and enterprise partnerships globally. Prior to that, she served as Vice President of Microsoft's Worldwide Industry and Global Accounts where she was responsible for building industry solutions with customers and partners. Susan also served as the General Manager of Microsoft's Customer Advocacy and Licensing group where she led company-wide interoperability programs and engagement with customers and governments around the world.

Hauser is currently a partner in PrimeForay, where she advises technology cloud companies delivering solutions that accelerate the modernization of businesses around the globe. She also served on the NPower Board of Directors and on the board of Avanade for 5 years. She is currently a board member at Digital Asset. 

"We're excited to welcome Susan to our Board of Directors at this important stage of Bitvore's evolution," said Jeff Drake, CEO of Bitvore. "As a highly respected and seasoned software industry executive with extensive global sales, partner and management experience, we look forward to Susan's expert engagement and assistance as we deliver our groundbreaking AI-powered solutions to market."

Resources:

About Bitvore
Bitvore provides unprecedented business insights from unstructured data. Our products are deployed in over seventy of the world's largest financial institutions, allowing them to make faster and more effective decisions so they outperform the competition. Our flagship product, Bitvore Cellenus is a groundbreaking AI-powered platform that delivers leading indicators of business performance for companies, industries, markets and municipal obligors. Consumable through file downloads, a comprehensive API and research user interfaces, Bitvore Cellenus provides customers with the "crystal ball" needed to identify emerging risk and opportunity. To learn more, visit www.bitvore.com.

Media Contact:                                                                                              
Steve Henning
Bitvore
241988@email4pr.com 
(949) 616-0819

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bitvore-announces-addition-to-board-of-directors-301081743.html

SOURCE Bitvore


© PRNewswire 2020
