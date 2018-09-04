Log in
Bivouac Peak first well: Drilling operations update

09/04/2018 | 02:32am CEST

4 September 2018

BIVOUAC PEAK: WEISS ADLER NO.1 WELL - DRILLING OPERATIONS UPDATE

  • As at 3 September 16:00 US Central Standard Time (4 September 7:00 Australian Easter Standard Time), the Byron Energy operated Weiss-Adler #1 well ('WA#1') is currently drilling ahead at 4,900 ft. MD.
  • The 16 inch casing string has been successfully run and cemented in place at a depth of 4,040 ft. MD.
  • A 75 day drilling time to total depth is anticipated.

Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco or the Company) has been advised by the operator of the following update on drilling operations at the Bivouac Peak East prospect in Louisiana USA.

Byron Energy Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Byron Energy Limited (Byron) (ASX:BYE), is the operator of the Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well. The Byron Weiss-Adler #1 exploration well is being drilled, using the Parker Drilling Company Rig #77-B, to a depth of 18,294 feet Measured Depth (MD), 18,000 feet True Vertical Depth (TVD).

Metgasco holds a 10% Working Interest and a 7.5% Net Revenue Interest in the Bivouac Peak project.

Contact and further information:

Metgasco welcomes shareholder communication and invites all interested shareholders to make contact at any time.

The Company will also be presenting at the RIU Good Oil Conference in Perth, Western Australia, on Thursday, 13 September and will be represented on both days of the event. Interested shareholders should contact the Company or the conference organisers: www.riuconferences.com.au/conferences/goodoil2018

ENDS

Disclaimer

Metgasco Limited published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 00:31:03 UTC
