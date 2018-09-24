Bivouac Peak first well: Drilling update

24 September 2018

BIVOUAC PEAK WEISS-ADLER NO.1 WELL: DRILLING UPDATE

As at 3pm 23 September US Central Standard Time (6 am 24 September, Australian Eastern Standard Time), the Byron Energy operated Weiss-Adler at al # 1 well ('WA#1') is currently drilling ahead at 13,918 ft. MD.

11 7/8 inch casing string has been successfully run and cemented in place at a depth of 11,890 ft. MD.

Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco or the Company) has been advised by the operator of the following update on drilling operations at the Bivouac Peak East prospect in Louisiana USA.

Well operations remain on target with a prior estimated total drilling time of 75 days. The well spudded 1:30pm on the 25th August 2018 (US time).

Byron Energy Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Byron Energy Limited (Byron) (ASX:BYE), is the operator of the Byron Weiss-Adler et al #1 well. The Weiss-Adler et al #1 exploration well is being drilled, using the Parker Drilling Company Rig #77-B, to a depth of 18,294 feet Measured Depth (MD); 18,000 feet True Vertical Depth (TVD).

Metgasco holds a 10% Working Interest and a 7.5% Net Revenue Interest in the Bivouac Peak project, within which the WA#1 well is testing the East Prospect.

Further details regarding the Weiss-Adler et al #1 well and the Bivouac Peak project are provided in Metgasco's ASX released of the 27 August 'Bivouac Peak 1st Well Drilling Operations Commence'.

ENDS