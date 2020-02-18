Bixby Land Company : Expands Footprint in Georgia Through Acquisition of Two Industrial Properties

California-based investor Bixby Land Company has acquired two new industrial properties in the state of Georgia totaling 431,074 square feet which raises its total footprint in the region to over 1,000,000 square feet.

Located in Pooler, Georgia, at 200 Nordic Drive, this Class A property was built in 2019 and is located within 10 miles of the Port of Savannah. “The growth story in Savannah is really impressive. Close-in properties like 200 Nordic Drive are well positioned to capitalize on the continued Port of Savannah expansion,” states Matt Ela, Vice President, Acquisitions at Bixby Land Company. Despite the property’s contracted vacant status, Bixby’s team was able to lease all vacancy prior to the transaction’s close. In addition, Bixby Land Company acquired 3435 Jonesboro Road SE, also built in 2019 and is located in Atlanta. “This is a great pocket near Hartsfield-Jackson airport that has seen very little Class A development in this size range. This property is a nice addition to our growing portfolio in the Atlanta market,” explains Ela.

Both acquisitions represent Bixby Land Company’s intent to create a diverse portfolio in quality Tier I and Tier II markets. Bixby is seeking new investment opportunities locally, but is expanding their reach throughout the United States.

Chris Riley, Frank Fallon and Trey Barry of CBRE represented the seller for 200 Nordic Drive. The seller for 3435 Jonesboro Road SE was represented by Dennis Mitchell and Matt Wirth of JLL.

To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.

About Bixby Land Company

Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator and investment manager with over $1 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office and R&D properties throughout the U.S. For over 120 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218006019/en/