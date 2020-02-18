Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bixby Land Company : Expands Footprint in Georgia Through Acquisition of Two Industrial Properties

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 03:23pm EST

California-based investor Bixby Land Company has acquired two new industrial properties in the state of Georgia totaling 431,074 square feet which raises its total footprint in the region to over 1,000,000 square feet.

Located in Pooler, Georgia, at 200 Nordic Drive, this Class A property was built in 2019 and is located within 10 miles of the Port of Savannah. “The growth story in Savannah is really impressive. Close-in properties like 200 Nordic Drive are well positioned to capitalize on the continued Port of Savannah expansion,” states Matt Ela, Vice President, Acquisitions at Bixby Land Company. Despite the property’s contracted vacant status, Bixby’s team was able to lease all vacancy prior to the transaction’s close. In addition, Bixby Land Company acquired 3435 Jonesboro Road SE, also built in 2019 and is located in Atlanta. “This is a great pocket near Hartsfield-Jackson airport that has seen very little Class A development in this size range. This property is a nice addition to our growing portfolio in the Atlanta market,” explains Ela.

Both acquisitions represent Bixby Land Company’s intent to create a diverse portfolio in quality Tier I and Tier II markets. Bixby is seeking new investment opportunities locally, but is expanding their reach throughout the United States.

Chris Riley, Frank Fallon and Trey Barry of CBRE represented the seller for 200 Nordic Drive. The seller for 3435 Jonesboro Road SE was represented by Dennis Mitchell and Matt Wirth of JLL.

To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.

About Bixby Land Company

Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate owner, operator and investment manager with over $1 billion of assets under management. The company develops and invests in industrial, office and R&D properties throughout the U.S. For over 120 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its shareholders and investors. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pEXCLUSIVE : Chinese consortium Ecuagoldmining opens dispute with Ecuador over halted mine
RE
03:36pANNOUNCING ELEV8 : Digital Assets, April 14-15 in New York City, led by Anchorage, Morgan Creek Digital, Pantera Capital, NASDAQ, Gemini, Dominion Capital, Kelman PLLC and more
GL
03:35pHEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS MANAGEMENT GROUP, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:35pSIMPLETIRE : Named 2020 Top Workplace by the Philadelphia Inquirer
BU
03:34pNEUTRISCI INTERNATIONAL : Increases financing to $1.15 million
PU
03:34pTIPRO Responds to Flaring Report Issued by RRC Commissioner Ryan Sitton
PU
03:29pChanging Compensation Costs in the Detroit Metropolitan Area — December 2019
PU
03:27pEBM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Its New, Commercially Available Ubiquitous Diagnostic Environment (UDE) App
BU
03:25pADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING : expects profit reduction due to delivery shortages caused by COVID-19 and changes guidance periods
EQ
03:23pOil near flat; virus impact offsets Libya supply disruptions
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
2NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
4INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group