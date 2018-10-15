Bixby Land Company : Sells San Diego Office Building

Bixby
Land Company, a Newport Beach-based investor, has recently sold The
Oberlin, a 62,424 square foot creative office building located at 5889,
5893 and 5897 Oberlin Drive in San Diego, CA.
The building was sold to CPF Oberlin Associates, LLC, a subsidiary of
Crown Realty & Development, Inc., for a purchase price of $20.4 million.
Bixby Land Company purchased the building in September 2014 and
completed an extensive redesign of the project to create a contemporary
work environment to support today’s innovative companies. The redesign
included outdoor gathering and work spaces, a fitness area and updated
interior and exterior finishes.
At the time of the sale to CPF Oberlin Associates, LLC, the project was
66% leased to Verimatrix, Bravo Sports and Digital Addix.
Bob Prendergast and Lynn LaChappelle of Jones Lang LaSalle represented
both the buyer, Crown Realty and Bixby Land Company.
About Bixby Land Company
Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate operator and
investment manager with a portfolio of industrial, office and R&D
properties of approximately $1 billion. The company invests in core
industrial properties and develops office and R&D properties, all in
select Western U.S. markets. For 120 years, Bixby Land Company has been
committed to adding value for its investors and shareholders. To learn
more, visit www.bixbyland.com.
