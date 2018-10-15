Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Bixby Land Company : Sells San Diego Office Building

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:46pm CEST

Bixby Land Company, a Newport Beach-based investor, has recently sold The Oberlin, a 62,424 square foot creative office building located at 5889, 5893 and 5897 Oberlin Drive in San Diego, CA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005769/en/

The Oberlin in San Diego (Photo: Business Wire)

The Oberlin in San Diego (Photo: Business Wire)

The building was sold to CPF Oberlin Associates, LLC, a subsidiary of Crown Realty & Development, Inc., for a purchase price of $20.4 million.

Bixby Land Company purchased the building in September 2014 and completed an extensive redesign of the project to create a contemporary work environment to support today’s innovative companies. The redesign included outdoor gathering and work spaces, a fitness area and updated interior and exterior finishes.

At the time of the sale to CPF Oberlin Associates, LLC, the project was 66% leased to Verimatrix, Bravo Sports and Digital Addix.

Bob Prendergast and Lynn LaChappelle of Jones Lang LaSalle represented both the buyer, Crown Realty and Bixby Land Company.

About Bixby Land Company

Bixby Land Company is a leading commercial real estate operator and investment manager with a portfolio of industrial, office and R&D properties of approximately $1 billion. The company invests in core industrial properties and develops office and R&D properties, all in select Western U.S. markets. For 120 years, Bixby Land Company has been committed to adding value for its investors and shareholders. To learn more, visit www.bixbyland.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:52pCANADIAN FIRMS OPTIMISTIC EVEN BEFORE NEW TRADE DEAL : Survey -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:51pLOCKTON : chooses agency veteran to lead communications and external affairs
PR
01:49pDASSAULT WILL RAISE PRODUCTION RATES ON CERTAIN MODELS : Ceo
RE
01:48pLinde says FTC's Commissioners looking into merger
RE
01:48pINTEL : and Simacan Combine in Effort to Ease Congestion Caused by Freight Traffic
PU
01:48pRLJ ENTERTAINMENT : ACORN TV’S HOLIDAY GIFTS FOR BRITISH TV LOVERS
PU
01:48pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Namaste Technologies Inc. Investors (NXTTF)
BU
01:46pIndependent Bank Elevates Barry Kromann and Marshall Boyd in Fort Worth
GL
01:45pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Adient plc Investors (ADNT)
BU
01:44pSANTANDER BANK : Expands Its Commercial Banking Business in the Southeast Region
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SOFTBANK : Saudi ties unnerve investors as shares drop 8 percent
2CONVATEC GROUP : ConvaTec shares plunge on profit warning and CEO departure
3VOLVO : VOLVO : UK automation picks up as flow of European workers slows ahead of Brexit
4SUPERDRY PLC : Superdry shares under water, blames weather and forex for profit alert
5HARRIS CORPORATION : HARRIS : Defense contractors Harris, L3 Technologies to merge

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.