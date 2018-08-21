Log in
BizTimes Milwaukee: Getting There with Erin Levzow

08/21/2018 | 07:22pm CEST

Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 21 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company's distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and SafeHouse Restaurants. For more information, please visit: Marcus Hotels and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter ( @MarcusHotels ).

Marcus Hotels Inc. published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 17:21:03 UTC
