Bizagi Achieves FedRAMP Authorization

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizagi, a leading provider of intelligent process automation software, today announced that it had received moderate level authorization from the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). This accomplishment makes fully integrated hyperautomation with Artificial Intelligence possible in a secure GOVCLOUD environment. Bizagi’s platform will help federal agencies purchasing through FedRAMP to accelerate cloud transformation by securely connecting people, applications, devices, and data as part of a seamless digital process.



FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. Authorization allows the public sector and other regulated industries to use the Bizagi platform to rapidly transition from old, insecure legacy systems to mission-enabling, secure, and cost-effective cloud-based processes.

According to a recent global survey of IT decision-makers conducted by New Relic:

76 percent of public sector organizations are migrating to the cloud; and

Over 60 percent are digitizing customer-facing processes

For these public sector agencies – and organizations worldwide – Bizagi offers a single platform to automate every process quickly on one platform. From linking legacy platforms with new cloud initiatives to scaling robotic processes or incorporating AI and machine learning, Bizagi provides the necessary orchestration for organizations to move rapidly without getting bogged down with IT. Bizagi was recognized as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Software for Digital Process Automation for its balance of deep DPA with a platform designed for broad adoption, enabling nimble collaboration between agency decision-makers and IT for faster adoption and success.

“We are thrilled to bring truly-cloud enabled process automation to the FedRAMP Marketplace ,” noted Gustavo Gomez, Bizagi’s CEO. “Bizagi’s ability to help agencies swiftly modernize legacy systems and processes without substantial disruption will help better meet mission objectives by speeding information flow, ensuring compliance and reporting, plugging gaps in existing processes – all while maintaining the necessary security.”

Bizagi is the only platform on the market that provides native integration for the three leading robotic process automation vendors: Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism, and UiPath. Bizagi is also integrated with Microsoft Azure, allowing organizations to launch Bizagi directly from within Azure (as opposed to using a separate virtual machine) for better security and usability. This fact also allows federal agencies to take advantage of related cloud services such as Microsoft Azure Cognitive Service, Microsoft SharePoint, and Microsoft Power BI.

The Bizagi platform is already in broad use for process automation with a wide range of public sector organizations, contractors and related entities. Widely used in the banking and financial community, Bizagi is also the premier platform for case management handling workman’s compensation, insurance, and disability claims, Human Resource Management and is quickly moving into contract management and awards. The platform’s FedRAMP authorization was sponsored by the Federal Communications Commission. To learn more about Bizagi’s use in public sector organizations, visit https://www.bizagi.com/solutions/public-sector .

About Bizagi

Bizagi helps organizations to transform into digital businesses. Its process automation platform connects people, applications, devices, and information to deliver the engaging experience that today’s customers demand. Fueled by a community of 1 million users, Bizagi powers enterprises worldwide, including adidas, BAE Systems, and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com