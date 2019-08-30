Log in
Bizagi Launches New Accelerator Package for Intelligent Process Automation

08/30/2019 | 12:07pm EDT

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bizagi, a leading provider of intelligent process automation software, today announced the availability of a unique new package of cloud software and rapid implementation services. The specially designed Accelerator package will help companies break free from ‘digital deadlock’ and deliver early results to build momentum within digital transformation programs.

Bizagi Accelerator is the only package of its kind in the Intelligent Process Automation market, combining the first year of performance-based cloud software provision and the expert services required to launch your first process application in just 7 weeks – and at a discounted cost of $175,000*.

“Our new Accelerator package makes it easier than ever for companies to take the first step towards enterprise-wide process automation,” said CEO Gustavo Gomez. “It is the ideal starting point for teams, enabled by our industry-leading performance-based business model ensuring that companies don’t get stuck over-paying for enterprise software they don’t use.”

Analysts including Forrester Research have noted Bizagi’s ability to balance deep process automation functionality with a platform designed for broad deployment, with reference customers deploying in excess of a thousand process applications. The new Bizagi Accelerator is designed to quickly get these first applications into production, with key benefits including:

Ideal Platform for Launch: Purchasing this combination of software and services ensures that your project gets off the ground quickly, and that you get immediate value from your software investment.

Pre-Agreed Package Discount: This bundle is pre-built with a significant discount to help teams secure immediate access via the best possible pricing when bringing Bizagi into your business.

Quick-Start Program Built-In: Bizagi’s quick start implementation approach delivers market-leading time to value. Utilizing proven, modern and agile deployment and change management techniques, this is the first step of our overall Spark implementation framework.

For more information visit Bizagi’s website or contact Bizagi to speak to automation experts in your region.

*Terms and conditions apply.

About Bizagi 
Bizagi’s industry leading platform for intelligent process automation connects people, applications, robots and information. As the most business friendly and flexible solution on the market, Bizagi enables true collaboration between business and IT, delivering faster adoption and success. Fueled by a community of 1 million users, Bizagi powers over 1,000 organizations worldwide including adidas, BAE Systems and Old Mutual. For more information visit www.bizagi.com

Media contact:
Steve Smith 
ssmith@voxuspr.com 
O: 253.444.5477 
M: 425.753.1653

© GlobeNewswire 2019
