Black Bear Diner : Celebrates Opening of First Restaurant in Arkansas, Marking Thirteenth State

Popular family dining concept continues nationwide expansion with newest opening in North Little Rock

Black Bear Diner, the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, today announced it has officially opened its doors in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The new company-owned restaurant marks Black Bear Diner’s presence in its 13th state.

The opening follows Black Bear Diner’s recent openings in two additional markets in California, with one diner opening in Murrieta on February 11 and another in Fresno on February 19.

“Expanding our footprint into another state is a huge step as we continue our growth across the country,” said Black Bear Diner Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Dean. “We look forward to sharing our warm hospitality and home-style comfort food with the Little Rock community, and to bring Black Bear Diner to many other communities in the near future.”

The North Little Rock diner is located at 2724 Lakewood Village Dr. and is 6,220 square feet, with a capacity of 170 guests. For more information on Black Bear Diner and its menu offerings visit www.blackbeardiner.com.

Frequently recognized as one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises and a disruptor in the family-dining segment, Black Bear Diner has been acknowledged for its growth and performance, especially compared to numerous competitive brands. The company has opened six new diners since 2019.

About Black Bear Diner

Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings home-style comfort food classics and personal service back to the dining experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine hospitality. The franchise now operates 126 locations in 13 states and growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its significant growth and outstanding performance. In the last year, the company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top 10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner as one of the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006100/en/