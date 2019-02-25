Black Bear Diner : Celebrates Opening of First Restaurant in Arkansas, Marking Thirteenth State

Black
Bear Diner, the fast-growing, family dining concept that offers a
one-of-a-kind experience and home-style comfort food classics in a
friendly, bear-themed atmosphere, today announced it has officially
opened its doors in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The new company-owned
restaurant marks Black Bear Diner’s presence in its 13th
state.
The opening follows Black Bear Diner’s recent openings in two additional
markets in California, with one diner opening in Murrieta on February 11
and another in Fresno on February 19.
“Expanding our footprint into another state is a huge step as we
continue our growth across the country,” said Black Bear Diner
Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Dean. “We look forward to
sharing our warm hospitality and home-style comfort food with the Little
Rock community, and to bring Black Bear Diner to many other communities
in the near future.”
The North Little Rock diner is located at 2724 Lakewood Village Dr. and
is 6,220 square feet, with a capacity of 170 guests. For more
information on Black Bear Diner and its menu offerings visit www.blackbeardiner.com.
Frequently recognized as one of the country’s fastest-growing franchises
and a disruptor in the family-dining segment, Black Bear Diner has been
acknowledged for its growth and performance, especially compared to
numerous competitive brands. The company has opened six new diners since
2019.
About Black Bear Diner
Founded in Mt. Shasta, Calif., in 1995, Black Bear Diner brings
home-style comfort food classics and personal service back to the dining
experience. The quickly growing family dining concept, open for
breakfast, lunch and dinner, offers a vast, enticing menu anchored in
hearty portions and excellent value, with service rooted in genuine
hospitality. The franchise now operates 126 locations in 13 states and
growing. Black Bear Diner has been consistently recognized for its
significant growth and outstanding performance. In the last year, the
company has been recognized as a Top 10 Customer Service Winner, a Top
10 Fastest-Growing Chain and a Top Disruptor from Nation’s Restaurant
News. Franchise Times has called Black Bear Diner as one of
the “smartest-growing brands” in the country. For a full menu and
additional information, please visit blackbeardiner.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225006100/en/