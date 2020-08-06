Log in
Black Bride Magazine Launches New COVID-19 Wedding Planning Guide for Engaged Couples

08/06/2020 | 11:29am EDT

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Bride Magazine, the nation’s leading bridal publication for women of color, is devoting its Spring/Summer issue to the COVID-19 pandemic by providing a special “how to” wedding planning guide with resources and recommendations for couples and their families.

“The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the wedding and event industry, but despite COVID – Love Wins,” said Mary Chatman, CEO/Editor-in-Chief of Black Bride Magazine. “Thousands of couples are currently in limbo as they try to decide whether to move forward with their 2020 celebrations or postpone the big day to 2021.”

Black Bride asked top wedding industry professionals the tough questions to help couples evaluate their options and decide if they should either postpone their wedding, consider a micro-wedding, plan an elopement, or an intimate ceremony. Love and safety matter the most.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, group gatherings should be restricted to less than 50 persons, while federal guidelines propose no more than 10. Some suggestions addressed in the issue include:

  • Providing social distancing for guests
  • Incorporating masks and other protective gear
  • Adjusting the guest list
  • Creating a virtual wedding

About Black Bride Magazine:
Black Bride is the first on and offline multi-cultural global company serving all brides of color in the $200 billion-dollar international wedding and events industry. Serving brides of color since 1998, we cater to the quintessential bride and the growing multi-cultural wedding and events industry by connecting engaged couples to wedding and event professionals. Serving this niche market also allows us to showcase brides and grooms of color and their unique love stories and elevate event professionals in the absolute best light. This service is what we are most passionate and proud of.

Our mission is to celebrate, inspire and uplift women of color and their journey to love, marriage and even motherhood. This platform was designed to showcase positive imagery and embody the love that we seek to share, as we invite our readers to partake in the most precious and intimate moments of a woman’s life, marriage, and motherhood. We honor all women of color, while celebrating cultural diversity. Black Bride above all things is a celebration of love, and the many facets that love can be expressed. We are committed to serving as a resource to women of color as they embark on one of the most important days of their lives, and beyond. We are here for couples before and after the aisle. Please visit us at: www.blackbride.com

For More Information Contact:
Taroue Brooks
Taroue.brooks@gmail.com
202-431-1119

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/09d9c73e-0b59-4dca-bb12-757214494583

Primary Logo

Black Bride Magazine COVID-19 Special Issue

© GlobeNewswire 2020
