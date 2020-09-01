Black Business Month Alert: Bliss MoleculesⓇ Launches “Farm to Face” CBD Cosmetics Venture

Woman of color-owned CBD cosmetics firm enters a joint venture with J&B Investments to scale and compete globally amid burgeoning “farm to face” beauty trend.

The futures of two California businesses look bright as they announce a joint venture to brighten the futures—and faces—of pandemic-weary consumers.

CBD cosmetics firm Bliss MoleculesⓇ is partnering with J&B Investments to source industrial hemp through its Northern California farm rather than rely on outsourced cannabidiol. This lets Bliss invest deeper in R&D, hone on CBD genetics to harvest specific terpenes and reach a wider global market, including in Asia. It allows J&B to harvest an agricultural commodity that remediates the soil it grows in while generating biomass that’s a sustainable fuel source.

The joint venture uniquely positions the cosmetics and real estate investment partners to tap into both the growing CBD cosmetics and the “farm to face” markets worldwide.

“Spreading joy isn’t just for Hallmark anymore,” says Bliss owner Bianca Prachyl. “I’m excited to embark on this, because neuroscience says it’s important to feel bliss and farm-to-face CBD has the amazing potential to share it globally when it’s most needed.”

“We’re thrilled to announce this joint venture,” says Brian Brady, Vice President, J&B Investments. “It helps us develop, market and expand our hemp operation in Northern California, while giving us a destination for high-quality, small batch CBD and CBG strains and allowing us in partnership with Bliss to operate vertically, from farm to face.”

Bliss Molecules is a WOC-owned market disruptor with a unique voice and approach to CBD in the cosmetics space. It has successfully formulated CBD into cosmeceuticals that aren’t overtly oil based to provide water-based products not traditionally found in CBD product lineups.

“We’re not here to get you high, but we will get your skincare routine lifted,” says Prachyl. Products include CBD tinctures and oils, facial and body moisturizers, sheet masks and Hyaluronic and Ferulic Acid Serums, among others. The company’s hero product is their Niacinamide Turmeric Serum, designed to tighten and brighten your beautiful canvas. While Bliss cosmetics are typically designed for women, it’s also expanding its CBD slate into the male grooming sector—described by industry analysts as the “next big thing.”

ABOUT BLISS MOLECULESⓇ

Bliss MoleculesⓇ is a WOC-owned market disruptor with a unique approach to CBD cosmetics. The company has successfully formulated CBD into cosmeceuticals that aren’t overtly oil based to provide water-based products not traditionally found in CBD product lineups. Based in the Greater LA Area since 2018, Bliss has been featured in BizBash, LA Weekly, Magnetic Magazine, and Vanguard Media. Its name refers to a naturally occurring chemical in our bodies that makes us feel bliss, called Anandamide, aka, “The Bliss Molecule.” Learn more at https://blissmolecules.com/. Follow us at Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

ABOUT J&B INVESTMENTS, LLC

J&B Investments was formed in 2018 as a real estate and development company focused on Northern California’s Lake County. The organization currently manages multiple land holdings, including a 20 acre farm. It’s also developing senior housing in the Lakeport area.

